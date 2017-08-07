To the Opera! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Doll Up for Date Night in Italy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are carving out some private couple time during their family getaway to Italy.

The couple left daughter Luna to chowing down on the country’s yummy pasta and stepped out for a date night over the weekend. Teigen, 31, wore a black jumpsuit with a gold headband while her husband looked dashing in a button-down white shirt.

Before heading out, they posed for a photo together on a balcony overlooking the water. Teigen also showed off her modeling skills, giving the camera a sultry look in a close-up shot.

On Sunday evening, the duo dolled up for a night at the opera. The Lip Sync Battle star posed while slightly hiding behind a curtain in a stunning black dress with a plunging neckline.

“To the opera!” she captioned the image on Instagram.

Legend, 38, also let his wife shine in a solo shot posing next to a canal.

The singer also showed off his look for the night — a suit with a white shirt sans tie — while lounging on a couch.

“Waiting for @chrissyteigen,” he wrote. “Photo by @chrissyteigen.”

There’s also plenty of time for the family during their European getaway. In one photo posted to Teigen’s Instagram account, the model and Luna posed on the streets of Venice — Teigen in a floral patterned green jumpsuit with a matching headdress, and her daughter decked out in a floral pink ensemble with white sandals.

“Venice!” Teigen wrote in the caption, shouting out her hair, makeup and styling teams.

In another snap, the model flashed a big smile as she sits in a square while her daughter makes “friends in Venice.”

Teigen also shared two other cute posts, including one with her mother in a restaurant which she captioned, “Bonnie and Clyde.”

On top of Luna filling up on penne, she also feasted on gelato.

“I scream for gelato,” Legend captioned a family photo with their dessert.