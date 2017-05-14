Chrissy Teigen Gets a Henna Tattoo with a Random Guy After John Legend Dances with Fan

Chrissy Teigen had a prank up her sleeve ahead of Mother’s Day, getting matching (temporary!) tattoos with a stranger on Saturday in Florida.

Teigen was taking a goofy break from tour life — she’s on the road with daughter Luna, accompanying husband John Legend for his Darkness And Light tour — and she landed in front of a shop advertising henna tattoos.

“I’m Chrissy Teigen, and you guys get to pick your ultimate henna on my lower back,” Teigen said outside the beach town shop with Luna, 13 months, in tow. She introduced Eddie, who she enlisted for the matching tattoo adventure.

She was apparently retaliating against husband John Legend, which a friend in the background clarified.

“John got to dance with a woman at his concert, so Chrissy gets to take one man and hold hands with him,” Teigen’s pal said of nabbing the stranger. “John, don’t be jealous!”

The model and cookbook author, 31, is seen walking hand-in-hand with Eddie toward the shop. Next, she sits on a stool, pant-less in nude undies, for the “tattoo,” making a goofy face while Shawn Mendes plays in the background.

The finished product called for one more snap, Teigen leaning on her new bud’s shoulder as she grinned and modeled their henna back tats, which simply put, “It’s a prank bruh.”

Prior to her tattoo jaunt, Teigen took Luna to the Miami Seaquarium with Legend, the “All of Me” singer, 38, posting a sweet family picture on Instagram.

Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

“Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium,” he wrote in the caption.