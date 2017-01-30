This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Steps Out with Boyfriend for the First Time

Chrissy Metz has been slowly introducing her new love to the world, and she took a big step this weekend.

The This Is Us star and boyfriend Josh Stancil, a cameraman on the show, made their debut as a couple at Entertainment Weekly‘s SAG Awards weekend bash on Saturday night.

Metz, 36, previously told PEOPLE in October: “I’m dating someone, but it wasn’t like they came out of the woodwork just because I’m on the show. It was just organic, and I’m grateful for that because I know it’s difficult to be dating and in the spotlight and having things change.”

The actress has increasingly been opening up about her relationship, gushing this past December that Stancil “is a sweet treat and he’s wonderful.”

Of her decision to allow Stancil to maintain anonymity until this weekend, Metz added last month, “Here’s the thing, like, he needs to have his own life. I don’t want him roped into mine, so I just want to protect him.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.