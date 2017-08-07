Is Chrissy Metz Moving In with Her Boyfriend? The This Is Us Star Spills Next Steps

Chrissy Metz is thriving personally and professionally — but that doesn’t mean the This Is Us star is rushing either part of her life.

Metz scored her first-ever Emmy nomination on July 13, less than a year after she broke out on the NBC hit drama that skyrocketed her from a struggling actress with 81 cents in her pocket to household-name status. She found love on the set of the show and has admitted that she’s indulging her domestic side after moving into her own home five months ago.

But with so much of the emphasis of This Is Us on family, is Metz herself feeling the urge to nest with Stancil?

“No,” she tells PEOPLE. “I like living on my own. I’ve never done it before so I’m going to enjoy it for as long as I can.”

On the brink of her one-year anniversary with Stancil, 36-year-old Metz says she and the cameraman are “just enjoying life together. You know, we work more than we don’t work so when we do get some time with each other, we enjoy it. We went to a Dodgers game [recently] … we’re just living life.”

She adds, “I’m not rushing into anything, and I don’t think that when you really care about somebody that you need to.”

Metz —whose character Kate Pearson is going to pursue a career in music in season 2 — sang a similar tune while speaking to PEOPLE just minutes after she learned she is up for TV’s biggest prize.

“We’re just living day to day. I can’t in life, in my career, I can’t really live for the future. I have to live for the present moment,” she shared.

And as for who will be joining her as she walks down the aisle at the Emmys, Metz revealed that Stancil, 40, might be out of luck: “I promised my mom if I got nominated, she could be my date.”

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sept. 17 on CBS, and This Is Us returns Sept. 26 on NBC.