Does This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Think Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia's Chemistry Would Sizzle Off Screen?

Chrissy Metz loves love.

The This Is Us actress, who stars as Kate Pearson on the NBC drama, sat down with PEOPLE Now to discuss the heartwarming series and revealed that her on-screen parents’ — Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) — relationship is the most emotional storyline, in her opinion.

“I love Jack and Rebecca’s — their relationship, their love,” said Metz. “He’s such a wonderful dad and husband and she’s such a wonderful mom and a wife. Just their love story and how they’re like always there for each other, like no matter what.”

“I love love,” she added.

So, does Metz, 36, think there’s a chance that viewers will ever get to see Moore and Ventimiglia’s on-screen chemistry transition off the camera? That’s a no, but we can always dream!

“They’re very happy in relationships in real life,” explained Metz, who added, “but you can watch TV and just pretend with all of us!” (Moore is dating musician Taylor Goldsmith.)

In a recent PEOPLE cover interview, Metz opened up about her own love life, and how she found romance while filming This Is Us. While working on set of the show, Metz and cameraman-turned-boyfriend Josh Stancil hit it off.

“He’s very mature,” Metz told PEOPLE of her beau, Stancil, 40. “We’re in a very healthy relationship.”

“It wasn’t like [he] came out of the woodwork just because I’m on the show,” said Metz. “It was just organic, and I’m grateful for that.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.