Chris Soules Spotted in Public Months After Fatal Car Crash

Chris Soules left Iowa for a few days in the Big Apple months after his involvement in a fatal car crash earlier this year.

Soules, 35, was spotted at an airport in New York City on Thursday. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former Bachelor star appeared to be in good spirits, chatting on his phone and smiling.

He sported a camouflage-printed baseball cap, a blue fitted half-zip sweater, grey pants and white sneakers as he pulled his luggage before grabbing a taxi.

On April 25, Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. after a deadly car crash. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Soules was charged with leaving the scene of the fatal car accident that left 66-year-old war veteran Kenneth Moser dead.

Soules — who appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 — was not charged with driving under the influence, though court documents reveal Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverages/containers.

The Iowa State Patrol alleged that Soules fled the scene. His vehicle was later found at a home that he was present at, and Soules allegedly refused to leave the house until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.

“Mr. Soules would not come out of the home. It took hours to get a search warrant to retrieve Mr. Soules from inside of that house in order to continue the investigation. That took hours,” the state prosecutor said in court. “At no point did Mr. Soules come out of the house, or cooperate with law enforcement at any point in trying to get in contact with him regarding this individual and the [fatal] accident.”

Soules entered a not guilty plea in May to the charge of leaving the scene of the fatal accident in April.

In June, Soules’ legal team filed court documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE, that stated the former Bachelor did not have alcohol or drugs in his system following the fatal crash.

“A report issued by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Criminalistics Laboratory, Mr. Soules’ specimens were negative for drugs and alcohol,” the documents read.

“The DCI conducted thorough toxicology testing on two separate samples – his urine and blood – and conclusively determined no detectable amounts of alcohol or drugs were in either specimen. Furthermore, Mr. Soules has not been charged with any alcohol related offense. Rather, Mr. Soules has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident,” the documents state.

According to the documents, Soules’ legal team also claims that the following are “not admissible” and has filed a motion that they not be used in reference to the case or presented to a jury: “Any evidence, testimony, reference, or argument that, on the night in question, Mr. Soules: 1) purchased alcohol, 2) consumed alcohol, 2) drove while impaired, or 3) had beer cans in or around his vehicle.”

His team is also requested that Moser, who died at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein after his tractor and the pickup truck crashed, as reported by KWWL.com, not be referred to a “victim” during the trial.

“Mr. Soules, like all other accused persons in the State of Iowa, is presumed innocent,” the documents read, and also state that, “The State has not charged Mr. Soules with any crime asserting he is criminally responsible for the death of the decedent. Thus, it is wholly improper for the State or any witness to refer to the decedent as a ‘victim’ since such a reference inaccurately characterizes the events relevant to the instant charge.”

Soules’ trail is slated for January.