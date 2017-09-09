Chris Soules Seen Smiling at Bachelor Alum’s Wedding Months After Deadly Car Crash

Months after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a car crash that left one dead, Bachelor alum Chris Soules was seen in New York City Saturday, smiling at the Friday wedding of Bachelor contestant Sharleen Joynt.

In photos obtained by E!, the 35-year-old reality star looked happy as he grinned at the camera. He wore a classic black suit jacket, crisp white button-down shirt and long skinny black tie.

On Thursday, he had been spotted at an airport in the Big Apple — wearing a camouflage-printed baseball cap, a blue fitted half-zip sweater, grey pants and white sneakers as he pulled his luggage before grabbing a taxi.

Joynt, who withdrew from Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season, married fiancé Andy Levine at New York City’s Battery Park Gardens on Friday — two years after Joynt announced the engagement on Instagram in February 2015.

“Today’s the day!” she wrote on Instagram Friday afternoon. “I’m marrying this #silverfox tonight and couldn’t be happier.”

Soules — who appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 — was not charged with driving under the influence, though court documents reveal Soules was in possession of alcoholic beverages/containers.

The Iowa State Patrol alleged that Soules fled the scene. His vehicle was later found at a home that he was present at, and Soules allegedly refused to leave until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.

“Mr. Soules would not come out of the home. It took hours to get a search warrant to retrieve Mr. Soules from inside of that house in order to continue the investigation. That took hours,” the state prosecutor said in court. “At no point did Mr. Soules come out of the house, or cooperate with law enforcement at any point in trying to get in contact with him regarding this individual and the [fatal] accident.”

Soules entered a not guilty plea in May to the charge of leaving the scene of the fatal accident in April. He called 911, identified himself and attempted to administer aid to victim.

In June, Soules’ legal team filed court documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE, that stated the former Bachelor did not have alcohol or drugs in his system following the fatal crash.

“A report issued by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) Criminalistics Laboratory, Mr. Soules’ specimens were negative for drugs and alcohol,” his legal team said in the documents.

“The DCI conducted thorough toxicology testing on two separate samples – his urine and blood – and conclusively determined no detectable amounts of alcohol or drugs were in either specimen,” they continued. “Furthermore, Mr. Soules has not been charged with any alcohol related offense. Rather, Mr. Soules has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.”

According to the documents, Soules’ legal team also claims that the following are “not admissible” and has filed a motion that they not be used in reference to the case or presented to a jury: “Any evidence, testimony, reference, or argument that, on the night in question, Mr. Soules: 1) purchased alcohol, 2) consumed alcohol, 2) drove while impaired, or 3) had beer cans in or around his vehicle.”

His team is also requested that Moser, who died at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein after his tractor and the pickup truck crashed, as reported by KWWL.com, not be referred to a “victim” during the trial.

“Mr. Soules, like all other accused persons in the State of Iowa, is presumed innocent,” the documents read, and also state that, “The State has not charged Mr. Soules with any crime asserting he is criminally responsible for the death of the decedent. Thus, it is wholly improper for the State or any witness to refer to the decedent as a ‘victim’ since such a reference inaccurately characterizes the events relevant to the instant charge.”

Soules’ trail is slated for January.