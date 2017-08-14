Chris Pratt Takes Son Jack to Church in ‘Happy’ Outing After Split From Anna Faris

Chris Pratt is spending quality time with his son in the midst of his split from Anna Faris.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor was spotted out taking his almost 5-year-old son Jack to the Zoe Church service at the Del Rey Theater in Los Angeles Sunday morning as a source says he looked happy to be out and about.

“Chris looked good. He was in a great mood,” the source tells PEOPLE. “He seemed happy to be out with his son. He met up with friends for the church service.”

The actor, 38, kept in casual in a dark grey v-neck shirt with jeans and light grey shoes as he carried Jack. The little guy seems to be taking after his dad’s outdoor-loving roots as he wore a wide-brimmed hat and cowboy boots. Pratt raved about Jack’s interest in nature in a recent Instagram post, sharing he was proud of his son for holding his own barracuda.

The outing was the first time Pratt was photographed since announcing his separation from Faris a week ago. Later on Sunday, the actor also made an appearance at the Teen Choice Awards, where he won the surfboard for choice action movie actor and choice sci-fi movie actor.

The actor joked about the lies he had to tell when he first moved to Hollywood in his acceptance speech before giving thanks to his “Lord and savior Jesus Christ” for getting him where he is today.