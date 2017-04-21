Chris Pratt Says He Wants to Help 'Bridge' Political Division: 'I Don’t Feel We Have to Be at War with Each Other'

Chris Pratt wants to do his best to reunite the country.
Featured on the cover of Men’s Fitness‘ April issue, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star opened up about wanting to write his own project someday that speaks to the people he feels Hollywood ignores. The Washington State-native says he rarely sees his upbringing represented.
“I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,” Pratt, 37, told the magazine. “I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.”
The actor also commented on how the polarizing nature of modern politics is keeping people from finding a common ground. Pratt, who lives in L.A. now, admitted that he doesn’t feel like he fits in on either side, and can therefore be a force to bridge differences.
“I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us,” he said. “You’re either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that’s something I’d want to help bridge, because I don’t feel represented by either side.”
The Jurassic World star revealed he has already taken a step in that direction with a script taken from his own life experiences.
“I have a script I wrote that’s very personal about my life, that I’ve written almost more as an acting exercise than something I’d produce,” he said. “But I think if I finish my career without ever having starred in something that I wrote and directed, I’ll feel some regret about that.”
He added, “Maybe that’s what I’d want to try to express in my work if I were to write and create something, because it’s a damn shame. I don’t feel we have to be at war with each other like we are, and it’s just getting worse.”
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters May 5.