Chris Pratt Says He Wants to Help 'Bridge' Political Division: 'I Don’t Feel We Have to Be at War with Each Other'

Chris Pratt wants to do his best to reunite the country.

Featured on the cover of Men’s Fitness‘ April issue, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star opened up about wanting to write his own project someday that speaks to the people he feels Hollywood ignores. The Washington State-native says he rarely sees his upbringing represented.

“I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories,” Pratt, 37, told the magazine. “I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.”

The actor also commented on how the polarizing nature of modern politics is keeping people from finding a common ground. Pratt, who lives in L.A. now, admitted that he doesn’t feel like he fits in on either side, and can therefore be a force to bridge differences.