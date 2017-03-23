Chris Pratt Brags Guardian of the Galaxy Is 'Much Better' Than Citizen Kane and Will Win '7 Super Bowl Rings'

Warning: Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is so good, it might cause spontaneous pregnancies.

At least that’s what Chris Pratt claims in a Facebook post debuting a new poster for the sequel on Wednesday. But the actor goes a lot further than simply sharing the artwork, and went on to make a list of increasingly outrageous boasts about how amazing the new movie will be.

“On May 5th the greatest movie in the history of movies is coming,” begins the post. “There has never been and will never again be a movie like this. Seriously. Ever heard of Citizen Kane? We’re much better.”

He goes on to claim the movie has tested at “over one million points,” scored an impossible 234% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will win “every movie award” and “about 39 Olympic gold medals” in various categories (which he lists). It will also take home the NHL’s World Cup and “about 7 Super Bowl rings.”

He also suggests that opening day will be declared a “national holiday,” which isn’t so far-fetched, considering he says the film’s director, James Gunn, will soon be elected “president of the world.”

In addition, “everyone will get pregnant,” “candy will fall from the sky,” and “global warming will stop.” Dinosaurs are going to be making a comeback after the film’s release, which isn’t as scary as it sounds, because in Pratt’s imagination, “they’ll be your awesome pets.”

Pratt signed the note “humbly” as Starlord, his character from the Marvel franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 flies into theaters May 5.