Why Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Are In Couples Therapy as They Prepare for Divorce

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris want to make their relationship work for their son.

Following the Aug. 6 announcement of their separation, the Jurassic World star, 38, and the Mom actress, 40, have entered couples counseling, a source confirms to PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“They are going through couples counseling now, which is what you do when you want to divorce and there are children involved,” the source says. “It won’t likely change the status but it could help with their future coparenting.”

The pair, who wed in 2009, declared in a joint statement that their son Jack, 5, would remain their priority: “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

As for a reconciliation, “never say never,” says the sources. But Pratt and Faris’s marriage faced serious problems centered around their difficult work schedules and the action star’s growing fame.

“Their work separations have taken a toll, and it is not likely that the marriage can be repaired enough to work right now,” the source continues. “But there is still love between them.”

A second insider says the growing distance between them would be hard to overcome.

“Chris is in demand now and will continue to be traveling all over the world, keeping them apart,” the source adds. “That doesn’t make young marriages fare well.”

Next up for Pratt are 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Faris’ CBS comedy Mom returns in November, with her first memoir, Unqualified, still planned for an October release.