9 Times Celebs Flawlessly Shut Down Breakup Rumors

SOFIA VERGARA

After a magazine published that the marriage between the Modern Family actress and her husband, Joe Manganiello, was ending because of an alleged affair, the couple took to social media to shut down the rumors and slam the editor.

"The editor of this magazine is an idiot," Vergara wrote on Instagram with a laughing emoji. "If he is going to have my ring removed to created a 'fake' 'news' he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way…thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later."

As for Manganiello, the actor wrote: "They are run by malicious trash. Do the world a favor and don’t buy their garbage."