9 Times Celebs Flawlessly Shut Down Breakup Rumors
They’re sipping their tea as we speak
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
CHIP GAINES
After a fan tweeted she was sick of the breakup rumors surrounding Fixer Upper stars and real-life couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, Chip assured the Twitter a split isn't in their future. "Won't ever happen.. you can take that to the bank!" he wrote, adding the hashtag: "#loveOfMyLife."
SOFIA VERGARA
After a magazine published that the marriage between the Modern Family actress and her husband, Joe Manganiello, was ending because of an alleged affair, the couple took to social media to shut down the rumors and slam the editor.
"The editor of this magazine is an idiot," Vergara wrote on Instagram with a laughing emoji. "If he is going to have my ring removed to created a 'fake' 'news' he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where Im wearing it. By the way…thats my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later."
As for Manganiello, the actor wrote: "They are run by malicious trash. Do the world a favor and don’t buy their garbage."
CHRIS HEMSWORTH
The Thor star and his actress-wife, Elsa Pataky, are on the road to becoming Hollywood's next big breakup — if you believe the tabloids, that is. Hemsworth and Pataky put the rumors to rest with a playful Instagram caption: "Looking for a new wife according to … misleading outlets!" he writes, sharing a snap of the duo on a boat with Hemsworth shielding his eyes to look out into the distance. "Honey you still love me right?!"
HAYDEN PANETTIERE
After images surfaced of Panettiere sitting alone on a stoop reading a book in N.Y.C. sans her engagement ring, rumors began to swirl that the Nashville actress and her fiancé Wladimir Klitschko had split. Panettiere was quick to squash speculation of a breakup on Twitter, though. "Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships," she wrote, alongside a pic of herself, Klitschko and their daughter Kaya. "Blessed to be with my beautiful family."
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS
True love needs #nofilter. We'll take any excuse to look at Harris and husband David Burtka's adorable 6-year-old twins, but the August 2014 Instagram posted by the How I Met Your Mother alum came with a firm message: "I couldn't be more in love with my family," he wrote, sharing a photo of Burtka holding Harper and Gideon. "Any reports to the contrary are woefully mistaken."
WILL SMITH
Back in 2015, the Suicide Squad star and wife Jada Pinkett were flooded with reports of their supposed divorce — a rumor the actor took to his Facebook page to address: "Under normal circumstances, I don't usually respond to foolishness. (Because it's contagious)," he writes. But, after receiving what he calls "deepest condolences" from numerous people, he decided to set the record straight. "So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness … Jada and I are … NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he states.
GIGI HADID
After seven months of dating, the model and former One Direction member Zayn Malik called it quits while simultaneously confusing their fans when the model referred to her thought-to-be ex as her "boyfriend" in an interview days after their breakup. "Cook. Paint. Play with my dog. Hang out with my boyfriend. Watch movies," Hadid told ELLE when asked if she preferred a night in or night out. "Just chill." Real smooth, Gigi. Real smooth.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took on breakup rumors the only way she knows how: with a sense of humor. After the New York Post made claims that the Cravings author's husband, John Legend, was spotted kissing an unidentified woman in a N.Y.C. bathroom in 2013, the model took to Twitter, where she tweeted: "@johnlegend my tummy hurts and I think it's the chicken you made me last night are you trying to kill me so u can be with your bathroom GF?" And because the pair are #RelationshipGoals, the Grammy winner quickly responded: "my tummy kinda hurts too. It was a murder-suicide attempt."
LENA DUNHAM
"I still believe most of what I read … so when an article claimed Jack & I had broken up after a display of street rage, I was all 'what? can't we try and work it out?' " the Girls actress-creator sarcastically tweeted upon coming across reports she and longtime boyfriend Jack Antonoff had split.