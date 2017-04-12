Chris Evans Opens Up About His Exes: 'I've Had No Bad Breakups in My Life'

Chris Evans has no bad blood with his onetime significant others.

The actor recently opened up to Elle about the ex-girlfriends in his life and admitted that he doesn’t feel an ill will toward any of them.

“It’s very rare. But I’ve had no bad breakups in my life,” Evans said. “Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it’s wonderful to catch up. If you’re ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it’s worth protecting that. It’s rare that someone can truly know you. And if you’ve broken through that kind of wall, I think it’s important to value that.”

The Captain American actor most recently dated his Gifted costar Jenny Slate — and the two have taken turns singing each other’s praises since their split in early February. Evans recently told PEOPLE that Slate was his “favorite human,” adding that “she’s the best. She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself. She’s incredibly compassionate. There’s just nothing to not love about her.”

Slate, who plays Evans’ love interest in the film, recently expressed similar sentiments, praising the star’s kindness, joyful energy and “beautiful, big, strong emotions.”

In the interview, Evans also opens up about his early days trying to make a name for himself and the ridiculous lengths he was willing to go to achieve it.

“It’s so funny; I woke up this morning, and Not Another Teen Movie was on TV,” he said. “I don’t know if you ever saw it, but I had to put a banana in my butt. At the time, you’re just so happy to be on a job. I just looked at it and said, “Who cares? I’m earning my stripes.”

Gifted is in theaters now.