Chris Evans Clashes on Twitter with Former K.K.K. Leader David Duke

Captain America is taking on the K.K.K.

Chris Evans, 35, got into a Twitter spat with former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke on Thursday, after the star invoked Duke’s name while criticizing recently confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

After the controversial appointment was confirmed on Wednesday, Evans, a critic of the Trump administration, voiced his disapproval on social media by reminding his followers of Duke’s support of Sessions.

“If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you’re right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words,” Evans tweeted.

If David Duke….DAVID!…DUKE!… thinks you're right, then you are unequivocally wrong. The confirmation of @jeffsessions is beyond words. https://t.co/CuLUznwO6S — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

Shortly afterward, Duke responded on Twitter, writing, “Typical dumb actor – if everything I say is wrong, then when I say I oppose these Zionists wars, you must be for them, Captain America!?”

Evans later fired back, tweeting a link to a list of racist quotes allegedly attributed to the former Klan leader. “@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet.”

@DrDavidDuke well if these nuggets of bigotry are some of your OTHER thoughts, then I stand by my original tweet https://t.co/YSrOCDuyBw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 9, 2017

The actor followed with another message for his fans, writing, “We can’t let hatred be the loudest voice.”