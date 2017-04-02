Chris Evans and Gifted Costar Mckenna Grace Surprise Patients at Children's Hospital

Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace Gifted the patients at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with a special surprise visit on Friday.

The pair helped close out the facility’s month-long fundraising campaign, Make March Matter, in which more than 100 local businesses and corporate partners urged customers to donate to CHLA through everyday activities. In addition to going room to room visiting with patients, Evans and Grace brought an advanced screening of their new film, Gifted, while the actress handed out handmade bracelets.

Gifted, directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), stars Evans as Frank, a single man raising his prodigy niece after the death of his sister, while a custody battle threatens to tear them apart. Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer also star in the film, based on a screenplay by Tom Flynn.

“[Chris Evans] thank you for visiting my daughter at #CHLA yesterday,” Reza Khorramian, a mother of one of the patients, wrote on Twitter. Another parent, Alicia Garcia, also posted of the visit to Instagram. “Noah meets Captain America and McKenna Grace,” she wrote.

Noah meets Captain America and McKenna Grace ❤ #captainamerica #chrisevans #chla #gifted #mckennagrace A post shared by Alicia Garcia (@alicia_garciaofficial) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Evans’ Marvel colleague, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, paid a visit earlier in the month, playing foosball with a fan, and singer Demi Lovato surprised patients with a screening of her upcoming movie Smurfs: The Lost Village in which she voices Smurfette. Kim Kardashian-West and Jack Black are also among those who took part in Make March Matter.

