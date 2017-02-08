Chris Evans and Jenny Slate Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have called it quits less than a year after they started dating, PEOPLE has learned.

The former couple met on the set of their upcoming drama Gifted earlier this year, where sources told PEOPLE their connection was undeniable. When they weren’t busy filming, Evans and Slate would spend much of their free time hanging out together.

Evans, 35, is a native of Sudbury, Massachusetts, and Slate, 34, grew up just outside Boston in the suburb of Milton. They stepped out together for the first time back in June at the premiere of her animated movie The Secret Life of Pets.

The Girls star gushed about Evans on the film’s red carpet, telling Entertainment Tonight, “It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend. We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while.”

RELATED: Chris Evans Is Dating Jenny Slate

The pair opened up about the first time they met on Anna Faris‘ podcast Unqualified last summer.

“The first night we hung out I was like, ‘Oh, I could hang out with Chris for like 90 hours,’ ” said Slate.

Evans added, “Oddly enough, I’ve only known Jenny for a few months, which is insane to say because we’re like the same animal.”

Slate split from her husband of nearly four years, Dean Fleischer-Camp, last spring. Evans had previously been linked to stars including Minka Kelly, Jessica Biel and Emmy Rossum.