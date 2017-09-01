Chloë Grace Moretz Shows Love for Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram After They Started ‘Hanging Out’ Again

Chloë Grace Moretz has nothing but love for Brooklyn Beckham.

The 20-year-old Kick Ass star has been “hanging out” with ex-boyfriend Beckham again, PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month. And on Thursday, she appeared to make their renewed friendship Instagram official — commenting on a photo of the the son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham‘s with a single heart emoji.

Her move comes nearly a year after the couple called it quits.

But weeks ago, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Moretz had recently re-followed Beckham on Instagram and had liked an old photo of the pair that was shared by a fan account.

Beckham recently moved to New York City where he’s attending college to study photography. (He has a head start on his classmates as he has already released a photography book titled What I See.)

Thursday’s Instagram photo appeared to be taken at a school — the star dressed in a white T-shirt and blue jeans, leaning against a set of grey lockers. A shadow of a couple also appear against the lockers, fans speculating whether one of the shadows might just be Moretz.

Over the weekend of Aug. 19, Moretz and Beckham were spotted attending a party in Los Angeles together, according to The Sun — where Moretz reportedly told fellow partygoers about how they had gotten back together.

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham Gets His First Tattoo, a Native American Figure That’s “Just Like Dad’s”

Beckham told PEOPLE earlier this month that he was excited about his studies and his move to the Big Apple.

“I’m studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both,” he said. “I’m really excited to start and I feel like it’ll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years.

“Everywhere in New York is cool to see and cool to photograph,” he added.

Earlier this summer, Beckham was linked to YouTube star Madison Beer. She later shot down rumors that they are dating but did admit that they are “crushing on each other.”