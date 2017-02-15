These 10 Celebs Are the Most Zen Brides Ever

KAITLYN BRISTOWE

The former Bachelorette and her fiancé, Shawn Booth, are equally lax at wedding planning ... but they don't seem bothered at all. "[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” the Bristowe told PEOPLE earlier this year. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store!” She added: “We’re just terrible at planning things together. We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens.’ We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.’”