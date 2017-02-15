Celebrity
These 10 Celebs Are the Most Zen Brides Ever
The opposite of the bridezilla is the bridechilla, guys — and these 10 celebs fit the bill
1 of 10
EMMY ROSSUM
The actress, who has been engaged to Sam Esmail since 2015, has an incredibly laissez-faire attitude about her wedding dress, which will be custom designed by Carolina Herrera, and the whole ceremony in general. "I don’t really care what the dress looks like," Rossum said at New York Fashion Week. "I don’t really care what the plates look like. I don’t really care what the invitation looks like. The only thing that’s really important to me is that we get married and there’s some kind of party.”
2 of 10
KELSEA BALLERINI
Ballerini got engaged to her fiancé, singer-songwriter Morgan Evans, on Christmas Day in 2016 and is in absolutely no rush to plan the wedding. “I’m not that girl at all,” she told PEOPLE in January of planning her big day. “And I still haven’t even thought about it.”
3 of 10
VANESSA LACHEY
Vanessa and Nick Lachey married in 2011, and despite their gorgeous affair, the planning was pretty low-key. “Vanessa is not at all a bridezilla,” Lachey said as they were planning their scenic island wedding. “I can’t imagine an easier bride through all of this than she is.”
4 of 10
ERIN ANDREWS
As it so happens, Andrews' hockey player fiancé Jarret Stoll is the bridezilla in the equation. "You know, my man is the bridezilla," the DWTS alum told Extra. "He is Pinteresting. I’m in Dallas Cowboy meetings, and he’s sending me, ‘Hey babe, I saw this on Pinterest,’ and I’m like, ‘Hey babe, will you let me get through Super Bowl?’”
5 of 10
KAITLYN BRISTOWE
The former Bachelorette and her fiancé, Shawn Booth, are equally lax at wedding planning ... but they don't seem bothered at all. "[Wedding plans] are going terrible,” the Bristowe told PEOPLE earlier this year. “You go on the show, you get engaged and then it’s like what’s next? But we don’t really know. We are both the kind of people where we’re terrible at planning anything, whether it be like a trip or a trip to the grocery store!” She added: “We’re just terrible at planning things together. We’re kind of just like, ‘When it happens, it happens.’ We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time.’”
6 of 10
JOJO FLETCHER
Another former Bachelorette who is in no rush to get to the altar, Fletcher is just trying to focus on enjoying her relationship and Dallas life with fiancé Jordan Rodgers. “His mom is always sending me wedding books, and we’re like, ‘We’ve gotta figure out where it’s going to be first!’" Fletcher said about the wedding, which she told E! News will be “sometime in 2017."
7 of 10
JULIA STILES
For Julia Stiles, the pre-wedding process has been delightfully drama-free. “I’m not getting a ton of marital advice,” Stiles, 35, told PEOPLE of wedding plans with her fiancé Preston J. Cook. “We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting advice. Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.”
8 of 10
KELLY CLARKSON
Before she tied the knot with Brandon Blackstock, the singer promised she would be "the opposite" of a bridezilla. "I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, the cake fell off the porch, that’s fine. Cool, something’s on fire, cool, whatever, we’ll move it. We’ll get married over there.’ I’m going to be that girl,” she told PEOPLE. Respect.
9 of 10
MELISSA RYCROFT
While planning her wedding to Tye Strickland, the DWTS and Bachelor alum admitted that her then-fiancé was handling most of the logistics. “Tye is planning more than I am,” she told PEOPLE. “At this point, I’m probably the worst bride in the history of brides.” Worst bride or smartest bride? We say smartest. “I’m the exact opposite [of a bridezilla],” she added. “I don’t know if we’ll get married ever by the way that I plan it!”
10 of 10
KEYSHIA COLE
While planning her wedding to NBA player Daniel Gibson, Cole insisted she was chill about the whole affair. "No, I’m cool,” she said. “It’s all me. He just wants to dance, that’s it.”
