9 Child Stars Who Experienced Serious Transformations

VICTORIA JUSTICE

Justice, who starred on Nickelodeon's Victorious from 2010 to 2013, traded in her squeaky-clean image for a sexier role in Fox's TV adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show — and killed it. "I love Janet Weiss' character arc because she starts off as very innocent and naïve and pure," she told PEOPLE of her character. "As the musical progresses, we all go through this dark and stormy night in this night of debauchery, and [Janet has] a complete sexual awakening. I'm in, like, my bra and slip for more than half of the movie," she said. "I think it's safe to say that my Nickelodeon days are over."