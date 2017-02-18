Celebrity
9 Child Stars Who Experienced Serious Transformations
Believe it or not, child stars grow up! And sometimes, the transformation is … dramatic
SCARLETT BYRNE
The Harry Potter actress, who played Pansy Parkinson in The Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2, showed a huge transformation when she derobed for the March/April 2017 issue of Playboy. The actress also starred in a 2015 season of The Vampire Diaries, because mythical-fantasy stuff seems to still be her thing.
COLE SPROUSE
The former Suite Life of Zach and Cody star, now a 24-year-old NYU graduate, has come a long way from his Disney Channel days. Currently starring in the CW drama Riverdale, he wants you to know that he's an adult. "It's at 9 pm so ask mommy and daddy if you can stay up and watch," he wrote in a tweet promoting the show. Based on Archie Comics, the show explores “the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale’s wholesome facade.”
MATTHEW LEWIS
Neville Longbottom, is that really you? Lewis proved just how much he’s grown since his Harry Potter days when he posed nearly nude for Attitude magazine ... and we were super into it. Even J.K. Rowling was surprised: "Not as bad as watching Dan [Radcliffe] in Equus, but close," she tweeted. "Warn me next time, for God's sake."
VICTORIA JUSTICE
Justice, who starred on Nickelodeon's Victorious from 2010 to 2013, traded in her squeaky-clean image for a sexier role in Fox's TV adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show — and killed it. "I love Janet Weiss' character arc because she starts off as very innocent and naïve and pure," she told PEOPLE of her character. "As the musical progresses, we all go through this dark and stormy night in this night of debauchery, and [Janet has] a complete sexual awakening. I'm in, like, my bra and slip for more than half of the movie," she said. "I think it's safe to say that my Nickelodeon days are over."
SELENA GOMEZ
Do we even have to explain how much growing Gomez has done since her Wizards of Waverly Place days? From signing on to a bunch of daring films (like the dark Harmony Korine-directed Spring Breakers) and releasing music that investigates her complicated inner life, Gomez has grown into a full-blown artist. And looks amazing, obviously.
ELLE FANNING
Fanning's transformation appears so dramatic partially because we got to know her as a very small child, when she first began her acting career. Now at 18, Fanning has a number of critically acclaimed roles under her belt, most recently 20th Century Women — and she's transformed into a red carpet stunner.
ROSS LYNCH
Nothing says "all grown up" like playing a serial killer! In a move that surprised fans of the Teen Beach Movie and Austin & Ally actor, Lynch signed on to portray serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the movie My Friend Dahmer, inspired by the novel of the same name that details the happenings of a young Dahmer in high school. Child actor no more.
DAN BENSON
The Wizards of Waverly Place actor played the geeky-yet-totally-cool Zeke Beakerman. These days, however, he makes our hearts race with smoldering selfies and an Instagram account that prominently features adorable babies.
EMMA ROBERTS
The former Unfabulous star showed off her edgy (and sexy) side by starring on American Horror Story: Coven — a departure from the typical roles she would take growing up. Roberts has clearly come a long way from her Nickelodeon days.
