Dancing with the Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Is Dating Matthew Lawrence — Again!

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke is dating actor Matthew Lawrence — again!

The professional dancer and the Boy Meets World actor have reignited their relationship after almost a decade apart, a source tells PEOPLE.

The news of their reunion was first reported by E!.

Burke has recently hinted on social media that the pair is seeing one another again. Last week, she shared a photo of herself and Lawrence on Instagram with the caption, “#reunitedanditfeelssogood @themattlawrence.”

#reunitedanditfeelssogood @themattlawrence A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Burke, 32, and Lawrence, 37, first started dating in February 2007 and were in a yearlong relationship before calling it quits in February 2008.

The former couple initially met in 2006 through Joey Lawrence, Matthew’s brother and a contestant on the third season of DWTS.

“Matt is very supportive and he always wants to make sure that we keep in contact and we’re always on the phone, making sure that everything’s okay. We talk constantly for hours and hours,” Burke previously told PEOPLE back when the couple first dated about how she and Lawrence maintain a good relationship while she’s on the road and busy with Dancing.