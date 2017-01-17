Chelsea Handler Decries a Major Trump Move: ‘Let’s Teach Our Predator-in-Chief a Lesson’

As Chelsea Handler prepares to march for women’s rights come Saturday, she’s calling out president-elect Donald Trump and his future cabinet to reconsider their plans to defund Planned Parenthood.

The late-night host is encouraging both men and women to stand up to congress for the good of America this weekend and take part in protests across the country on Saturday.

“Women are under a right-wing political assault, and I intend to fight back with all my might against a Republican president, a Republican Congress and the radical, religious right who are drooling to defund Planned Parenthood health services nationwide,” she wrote in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter. “Planned Parenthood is an American institution that is 100 years old, an organization that 2.5 million Americans visit each year.”

During his campaign, Trump said that women are “helped greatly” by Planned Parenthood — but he would still defund it because they provide abortions.

In her column, Handler points out that the facility doesn’t just help women, they provide medical care for men as well.

“Gentlemen, if you think it’s no big deal that Republicans want to defund a major nationwide health clinic like Planned Parenthood that operates 650 health centers, did you happen to know that Planned Parenthood provides colon, prostate and testicular cancer screenings, vasectomies, male infertility screening and STD testing and treatment to men? Planned Parenthood is for the guys, too,” the 41-year-old wrote.

The outspoken activist, who revealed this past June that she had two abortions as a teenager and who will be leading the March on Main in Park City on Saturday, went on to say that there’s a powerful movement happening all over the country, but all genders have to stand together to make a difference.

“There is a movement happening. There is a groundswell of passion and conviction rising among women and men,” she wrote. “We have an opportunity right now to stand together and use our voices to fight for the very rights women fought for and won years ago. While I’m leading the March on Main in Park City to stand up for Planned Parenthood, we all have to stand up and fight for equal rights and opportunities.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what issue you’re fighting for — you can make a difference,” Handler continued. “The Women’s March on Washington and the more than 200 sister marches happening across the world are just the beginning of what we can do to demonstrate how loud and strong we are when we stand together.”

She went on to add that Trump needs to realize he can’t stomp on the rights of the American people.

“Let’s teach our Predator-in-Chief a lesson that he can’t do anything he wants, and that he can’t trample all over the rights of America’s 162 million women and girls,” she wrote. “Men and women, please march with me, register to vote and make sure our democracy can be heard loud and clear as we stand together and fight for women’s rights, individual rights and our American rights against those who wish to turn back the clock to the Dark Ages.”

The comedian finished her column by calling out Republicans to think first before defunding Planned Parenthood, writing, “And to Republicans who are ready to repeal laws and defund institutions that ensure crucial care for men and women, get your heads away from the nation’s bedroom windows, and go get some treatment for your vaginitis at Planned Parenthood.”