Check Out These 5 Cool Places Stars Go to Celebrate the Holidays

Descanso Gardens

Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles is open year round. But during the holidays, the Gardens kick it up a notch with Enchanted: Forest of Light.

The interactive, nighttime experience features a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences and runs until Jan. 7.

Jennifer Garner, Drake Bell, Danielle Fishel and Mariqueen Maandig all stopped by this year. Mayim Bialik, James Lafferty, Drew Barrymore visited last year.