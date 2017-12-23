Check Out These 5 Cool Places Stars Go to Celebrate the Holidays
These holiday hotspots are where celebrities make the most out of the most wonderful time of the year
By Brianne Tracy•@BrianneTracy
Descanso Gardens
Descanso Gardens in Los Angeles is open year round. But during the holidays, the Gardens kick it up a notch with Enchanted: Forest of Light.
The interactive, nighttime experience features a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences and runs until Jan. 7.
Jennifer Garner, Drake Bell, Danielle Fishel and Mariqueen Maandig all stopped by this year. Mayim Bialik, James Lafferty, Drew Barrymore visited last year.
Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart brings classic Disney characters to life through ice skating at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The show's website asks audiences to "swim with Dory and new pal Hank from Finding Dory, cheer with the emotions from Inside Out, join Olaf as he helps reunite Anna and Elsa, see the Disney Princesses achieve their dreams and celebrate true friendship with the Toy Story gang."
Celeb parents including Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Vanessa Lachey, Alanna Masterson, Mila Kunis and Armie Hammer have turned out for the fun-filled Los Angeles show with their kids.
Radio City Christmas Spectacular
Nothing beats Christmas with the Rockettes.
The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a famous holiday musical extravaganza that has taken place every November through January at Radio City since it's inception in 1933, stars 80 famous precision dancers known as the Rockettes.
Chrissy Teigan and John Legend took their adorable one-year-old daughter Luna to see the Christmas Spectacular for the first time this year.
The Grove
Each year, The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles lights their 100-foot Christmas tree in November at their live spectacular, A California Christmas.
The outdoor shopping center is decked out in holiday lights and decorations, and guests can visit Santa Claus daily at the Santa House.
Tori Spelling, Gwen Stefani and Molly Sims have been spotted stopping by.
Rockefeller Center
One of New York City's biggest holiday traditions, the Rockefeller Center tree lighting, brings out the biggest names in entertainment each year.
Since the Great Depression, the Rockefeller Center Tree has been the symbol of Christmas in the city.
Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix and Jennifer Nettles joined in the fun-filled ceremony this year.