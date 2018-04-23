PEOPLE TV's New Primetime Series Chatter Premieres Tonight with Host Rocsi Diaz — How to Watch

There’s a brand new way to stay up-to-date with the latest exclusive PEOPLE stories — and it starts on Monday night!

PEOPLE TV‘s first, primetime entertainment newsmagazine, Chatter, premieres at 8 p.m. ET, Monday, on Twitter.

Host Rocsi Diaz, previously of BET’s 106 & Park and Entertainment Tonight, will break down the latest trending moments in celebrity and entertainment news with help from a variety of guest co-hosts.

During the 30 minute live episodes, Diaz and her co-host will also interview today’s buzziest stars — all while letting viewers get in on the action and drive the conversation with tweets.

Some of Chatter‘s first, premiere-week guests will include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kevin McKidd and rapper Ty Dolla $ign.

Diaz will be joined by comedian Traci Stumpf for the premiere episode, and later in the week her co-hosts will include Dancing with the Stars‘ Cheryl Burke, and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Dean Unglert. Guest commentators also include PEOPLE’s JD Heyman and Entertainment Weekly‘s Gerrad Hall.

Chatter — named after PEOPLE’s front of book segment — will complement long-running series PEOPLE Now, hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke, which now broadcasts weekdays at 12 p.m. ET from PeopleTV’s headquarters in New York City.

“With the debut of Chatter on Twitter, we’re expanding PeopleTV’s live programming slate and integrating instant viewer interaction as Twitter users submit comments and questions that are shared on-air throughout each episode,” said Lauren Mikler, Executive Producer, Video, Entertainment Group. “Streaming live from coast to coast, ‘People Now’ on weekdays from the east and ‘Chatter’ on weeknights from the west, guarantees viewers will be up-to-date on what’s popping in entertainment and celebrity news.”

Tune into the first-ever episode of Chatter with launch sponsor eBay on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on Twitter.