Charlize Theron Responds to Tia Mowry Snub Rumor: ‘I’m Not an Eye Roller, but I Would Be Like F— Off’

Leave it to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen to revive a Hollywood rumor from years ago — and for Charlize Theron to shut it down.

While playing “Plead the Fifth” on the Bravo show, Theron was asked about a comment Tia Mowry allegedly made to In Touch in 2014 about a run-in with the Mad Max: Fury Road actress at a SoulCycle class.

“She wasn’t very nice to me. I said, ‘Hi,’ and she actually rolled her eyes and said, ‘Oh, my God,’ ” Mowry told the tabloid. “I wasn’t over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I’m just being honest.”

Weeks later, the rumor escalated when Dish Nation reported that Theron was “so pissed off” by the story that she tried to get SoulCycle’s management to ban the Sister, Sister star.

“When the manager refused, Charlize just got angrier and said she’d go to the top to make it happen,” said an insider at the time.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; Bennett Raglin/WireImage
Cohen, who said he was “obsessed” with the tabloid story, asked for the 41-year-old actress’ take.”What a bitch!” Theron responded jokingly.According to Theron, however, the supposed celebrity feud never happened.

“Did you roll your eyes at Tia Mowry?” Cohen inquired.”I’m not an eye roller,” Theron replied. “But I would be like, ‘F— off.'”On the contrary, the actress says she becomes rather chummy at her workout.

“I’m really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I’m actually almost too friendly,” she continued. “I’m always touching people, like, ‘Hey!’ ”

Mowry herself squashed the story years ago, telling E! News that the whole thing got “blown out of proportion.”

“I do not know Charlize,” Mowry said. “I absolutely love her, she’s my ‘Woman Crush Wednesday,’ you can even see it on my Instagram!”