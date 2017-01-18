People

Charlie Sheen Asks Rihanna to ‘Pardon His Inane Self Indulgence’ Week After Calling Her a ‘B—-‘

Charlie Sheen is extending an olive branch to Rihanna.

The actor expressed his regret on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday, nearly a week after calling the songstress a “b—-“ on the Jan. 11 episode of Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live broadcast.

“dear @badgalriri, pardon my inane self indulgence. let’s have a drink someday (on me),” Sheen, 51, captioned a May 2014 photo of Rihanna sporting a pink wig.

His photo choice served as a reminder of the pair’s 2014 social media argument, in which Sheen insulted the 28-year-old’s pink hair.

Their Twitter beef first started when Sheen wrote online that the pop star refused to say hello to him and his then-fiancée, Brett Rossi, while they all dined at the same restaurant, according to TMZ.

“She abandoned common courtesy and common sense!” Sheen also said about Rihanna during his WWHL appearance.