'Concert with Mom and Dad': Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards Enjoy a Musical Night Out with Their Girls

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards may be A-list celebrities, but they are just normal parents in the eyes of their children.

On Wednesday evening, the exes took their daughters out for a night at a Twenty One Pilots concert.

“Me & the Charles taking the kids to #21pilots,” Richards, 45, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Sheen, 51, in the front seat of the car with the kids in the back on the way to the venue.

But during the concert, Richards was convinced that their children did what most adolescents have done in social settings when their parents are present: ignore them.

“Charles I think the kids walked by pretending they don’t know us. #concertwithmomanddad #twentyonepilots,” she jokingly wrote alongside a photo of herself puckered up next to Sheen, both donning matching red beanies.

The former Two and a Half Men star also took to social media to document the night out with his ex-wife and kids: “silly hats aside; our girls, and their besties, (the G and the R) reminded us, how badly REAL MUSIC must befall us, at once!! x ©.”

Richards filed for divorce from Sheen in 2005 after nearly three years of marriage and share two children with the actor: daughters Lola 11, and Sam, 12. Their split was declared legally official in 2006.

The two have experienced their ups and downs throughout the years, and in January 2016 — just two months after Sheen went public with his HIV diagnosis — Richards filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against her ex-husband for allegedly not providing all of the financial support he had promised toward the care of their children. (At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Richards had known Sheen was HIV-positive for a number of years and that he was infected after their split.)

But in January, the former couple got together with their kids — including Richards’ youngest daughter, Eloise, 5½ — for a family dinner.

“We’ve had a colorful year,” Richards captioned the post. “At the end of the day we’re still a family … @charliesheen #familydinner.”