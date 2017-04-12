Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy's Brother, Dies at 57 After Leukemia Battle: Report

Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy‘s older brother, has died, reports TMZ.

According to the outlet, Charlie died in a New York City hospital. His manager reportedly said he had been battling leukemia and going through chemotherapy treatment.

Charlie served in the United States Navy for six years before starting his career as a comedian. He made his feature film debut alongside brother Eddie in 1989’s Harlem Nights, then went on to appear in CB4 in 1993 and Night at the Museum in 2006.

Charlie rose to fame as a recurring performer on Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show from 2003-4, where he was involved in some of Dave Chappelle‘s most memorable skits.

He also worked with his brother, co-writing some of Eddie’s projects, including the 2007 film Norbit, and starred in TV series such as Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. He also toured with notable acts like Cedric the Entertainer and Eddie Griffin.

Charlie is survived by his three children. His late wife Tisha Taylor Murphy died in 2009 after battling cancer.