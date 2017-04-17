Charlie Hunnam Recalls Getting Married in Vegas at 18 — and the 'Terrible, Painful, Expensive' Short Marriage

Charlie Hunnam has what may be the best “first time in Vegas” story.

The actor was speaking to the Associated Press recently when he was asked what his best memory in Vegas is — and it’s a doozy. Hunnam told the outlet that his most “vivid” memory of Sin City is getting married to actress Katharine Towne on his first trip in 1999.

“First time I was ever in Vegas, I got married, which didn’t turn out that well,” Hunnam, 37, said. “I’d known the girl for three weeks and we’d fallen madly in love — it was the first time I’d ever been in love.”

The Sons of Anarchy actor explained that they met at a Dawson’s Creek audition and started dating, but he had to head back to England soon after and they were looking for a way to stay together.

“We came to Vegas because, in our 18-year-old minds, we thought, ‘What if we never see each other again? Let’s get married and then we’ll have to see each other again even if it’s just to get divorced,’ ” Hunnam recalled. “So we came to Vegas, but I couldn’t even get a drink so I didn’t think we’d actually be able to get married. And then at 2 o’clock in the morning we got married.”

The quick marriage didn’t end well. The actor — who these days has been happily attached to longtime girlfriend Morgana McNelis for 12 years now — admitted that the marriage ended after “three terrible, painful, expensive years.” Still, there was a silver lining after their 2002 divorce.

“I got the cats at the end of it, so there was a small victory.”