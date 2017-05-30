Charlamagne tha God Says He Has ‘Zero’ Relationship with Former Boss Wendy Williams After Bitter Feud

Charlamagne tha God was once known as Wendy Williams‘ controversial sidekick. Now The Breakfast Club shock jock says he’s left any bad blood with the radio–turned–TV host in the past — though he can’t say the same for Williams.

“I haven’t talked to her in seven years. I haven’t talked to her since February of 2010, that’s the last time I had a conversation with her,” Charlamagne tells PEOPLE. “I had a conversation with her husband [Kevin Hunter], but it wasn’t nothing productive — just a bunch of yelling and screaming.”

The 36-year-old was fired from Williams’ past radio show The Wendy Williams Experience in November 2008, with Williams citing company downsizing, the New York Times reports. However, in his new book Black Privilege, Charlamagne (né Lenard McKelvey) reveals that a bad business deal with Hunter led to the firing.

All love from me RT @thatindiangirl: Oh @cthagod that was real shady of @WendyWilliams wtf is that about. I hate people that act like that. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) September 29, 2014

“He was always extremely aggressive in trying to get more money out of situations,” the radio personality writes, according to BET. “He’d yell at and often threaten people till he got what he wanted … I can’t lie: It’s worked for him and Wendy. But it wasn’t how I wanted to do business.”

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

In his memoir, Charlamagne has no negative words about Williams regarding the situation, but he tells PEOPLE that her infamous 2014 diss on the Elvis Duran radio show was “foul.”

During the appearance, Williams denied knowing her former co-host when his name was briefly mentioned.

“I honestly didn’t care because I feel like people come into your life for reasons, seasons or lifetimes,” he says. “I don’t have an issue. I can’t say that for [Williams and Hunter].”

The MTV host adds that he doesn’t know why Williams would act in such a way, given that “the falling out happened with me and her husband.”

“I know why me and her husband fell out, but I don’t know what he said to her,” he tells PEOPLE. “I don’t know what her perception is of why her husband says, ‘We don’t mess with him no more.’ “