Everything Channing & Jenna Dewan Tatum Have Said About Love & Sex

ON THE MOMENT THEY BECAME OFFICIAL

Despite instant attraction, the romance took some time to develop while they were filming Step Up. In fact, Jenna told Cosmopolitan they tip-toed around their feelings: "It was two nights of being weird."

She continued: "We hadn't even kissed. And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers," she recalled. "His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door."

Jenna revealed that she had previously told the hunky star he didn't seem ready to begin a new romance, but on that night "He was like, 'I couldn't stop thinking about you. Let's do this. I just want to be with you.' From that point forward, we were together."