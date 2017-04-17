Celebrity
Everything Channing & Jenna Dewan Tatum Have Said About Love & Sex
From their first kiss to their passionate sex life, the actors take us inside their relationship
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
Get a First Look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born
1 of 13
ON THEIR LIVELY SEX LIFE
Despite being married for almost a decade, there are no sexual slumps in the bedroom for Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum. "We are not sex schedulers — not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two," the dancer-actress told Redbook.
2 of 13
ON GROWING EMOTIONALLY AS A COUPLE
"You change when you're together from 25 to 35. I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn't want to make too many waves," Jenna said. "Now it's like, 'This is how I'm feeling.' You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won’t be okay for a while."
3 of 13
ON JENNA'S NAPPING UNIFORM
In a sizzling moment, Channing documented his wife's nude napping sesh on Instagram with the caption: "Nap time = The Best Time."
4 of 13
ON THEIR 'HAPPY AND HEALTHY' SEX LIFE
"We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]," Jenna told Cosmopolitan. "... I've always been a very sexual person," the actress added: "Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It's primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way."
She also said that "Channing is very much the same way. He's very in tune with that."
5 of 13
ON HOW JENNA MAKES CHANNING BETTER
"She keeps us all sane. Jenna puts everything in perspective for me, always," Channing told reporters at the Foxcatcher New York City premiere. "I'll find myself spinning out or angry or whatever, or even happy, and she always somehow ends up righting the ship."
6 of 13
ON COMMUNICATION IN THE BEDROOM
"We get down. Me and Jenna have a great sex life," Channing told Cosmopolitan. "We communicate very well."
7 of 13
ON THE MOMENT THEY BECAME OFFICIAL
Despite instant attraction, the romance took some time to develop while they were filming Step Up. In fact, Jenna told Cosmopolitan they tip-toed around their feelings: "It was two nights of being weird."
She continued: "We hadn't even kissed. And then he went out partying with a bunch of dancers," she recalled. "His room was right above mine, and he came down drunk with a sombrero on, banging on my door."
Jenna revealed that she had previously told the hunky star he didn't seem ready to begin a new romance, but on that night "He was like, 'I couldn't stop thinking about you. Let's do this. I just want to be with you.' From that point forward, we were together."
8 of 13
ON CHANNING AS A DAD
"He's amazing [as a dad]," Jenna told Ellen DeGeneres about her husband's relationship with their daughter, Everly. "He's so sensitive. He's like this really strong, you know, big guy, and then you give him this little baby and he's like, 'Oh my god! Is she going to drop? Am I doing everything OK?' He's like the most amazing diaper changer. It's the one thing he knows he can do, so he's like, 'Let me get in there. Let me change this diaper.' "
9 of 13
ON JENNA BECOMING A MOTHER
"Watching her in those first days transform into a mother was life-changing. She was every bit the beautiful, sexy, funny, flawed creature I fell in love with," Channing wrote in an ultra-romantic Instagram post, honoring his wife on Mother's Day. "But the prism turned and showed a whole new light that I had no idea existed, the light of a mother's love. Thank you for that baby."
10 of 13
ON WHO JENNA REALLY IS
"Jenna's very, she's obviously beautiful, but she really, really is as beautiful inside as she is out," Channing said during a Step Up press conference. "She's really real. She loves to teach people how to not come from a place of insecurity, just, you know, come from a place of love, I guess. She's a big fairy, flower child. [She's] a beautiful soul, a beautiful soul."
11 of 13
ON THEIR VERY ATHLETIC SEX LIFE
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Channing confirmed what we all already suspected: He very much enjoys sex. "I like it," he said. "Me and sex are friends." He went on to describe sex with his wife, Jenna, saying, "I just lay there ... She's really athletic. We get down. We have a great sex life. We communicate very well."
12 of 13
ON PUTTING EACH OTHER FIRST
"Most actors and actresses are consumed by careers and getting ahead. Channing and I are ambitious, but our relationship comes first," Jenna told Glamour. "We take everything day by day, saying, OK, how can we make this work together?'"
13 of 13
ON THEIR POST-WEDDED BLISS
Weeks after their wedding, the lovey-dovey duo stylishly posed at the Tokyo premiere of Channing's new flick, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, on July 27, 2009. "It's pretty much the same as I've felt every day since I met her — and that's just about perfect," the star told PEOPLE.
See Also
More
Get a First Look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born
More
PEOPLE's Most Beautiful Women: Then & Now
Kelly Osbourne Laughs Off Hilarious Photo Fail: 'Check Out My Sexy Baby Arm!'
Inside Kylie Jenner and Tyga's Awkward Run-In at Coachella: 'She Looked Really Sad,' Source Says
Jennifer Garner Celebrates 45th Birthday with Reese Witherspoon and Girlfriends