It’s going to be hard to top this birthday.

One day after Chanel Iman rang in her 27th year, the supermodel’s boyfriend, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, got down on one knee and popped the question.

The couple both took to Instagram to share the happy news with a photo of Shepard placing a ring on an elated Iman’s finger while they were surrounded by candles on a gorgeous waterfront setting.

“A night full of tears of happiness,” the former Victoria’s Secret model captioned the image. “I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs.”

Shepard added on his own feed, “The catch of my dreams…can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

Sweet Love @sterl_shep3 A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Super Bowl Weekend A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:36am PST

The pair first met at Victor Cruz’s birthday party last November. Iman had worked with Cruz on several photo shoots, while Shepard was a former teammate.

“When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp,” she told PEOPLE behind the scenes at the photo shoot for New Era’s Official NFL Sideline Collection in New York City in July.

“I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that,” said Shepard.

But while their relationship started in a glitzy way, they’re quick to admit that not all of their dates are so high glam.

“We live at the Cheesecake Factory, for real,” said Iman. “Salmon for him, spinach dip for me, and some type of pasta.” And, of course, cheesecake at the end. “We always go in saying were only going to get one dessert but then we always get two because we have different tastes,” she explained. Retorted Shepard, “Her eyes are bigger than her stomach,”

And though the 24-year-old athlete has a risky job, his girlfriend is always there to support him.

“I say a prayer before his games,” Iman added. “I know Sterling is very strong and I’m confident when he’s playing, but I’m a caring girlfriend, you know.”