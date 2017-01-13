Celine Dion Shares Rare Picture of Her Kids in Adorably Festive Pajamas

Céline Dion is taking on the New Year with vigor — and the support of her three children.

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a rare, but beautiful family picture featuring her three sons: René-Charles, 15, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 6.

The family looked happy together in their festive pajamas, as Dion hugged her twins close to her from a huge wooden chair, while her eldest stood behind her and smiled at the camera.

“Holiday memories! Now time to get back to work!” the photo’s caption read.

It was a hard year for the family of four. In January 2016, René Angélil, Dion’s husband and father of their children, died after a long battle with throat cancer.

In December, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer told Page Six the holidays would be a time of peace with her three children rather than grief.

The star’s children were last seen with their mother on a trip to Disneyland to celebrate the fraternal twins’ sixth birthday, along with René-Charles, who joined in on the fun.

“They are holding their own and trying to make the best of what life’s giving them,” a source told PEOPLE. “[The twins] love Disneyland. They went for their last birthday.”

Dion took all of December off to spend time with her children, the source continued, adding that the singer was “still grieving, but she’s doing everything she can to keep as happy and as healthy as possible. It’s all about the kids.”