Before They Were Famous: 8 Celebs Who Worked for Other Stars Prior to Hitting It Big
So that’s how Kim Kardashian West and Serena Williams became friends
ERIC STONESTREET
Former celebrity employer: Garth Brooks
The Modern Family star shared a gallery of throwback photos of himself in a very different type of role than TV star: Back in 1995, Stonestreet worked security for Brooks at the country crooner's concert in N.Y.C. "Here's to circles," Brooks wrote on one of the pictures of their full-circle moment. He posed for a new picture with Stonestreet backstage at a recent show.
2 of 8
KATIE LOWES
Former celebrity employer: Connie Britton
While Lowes' stint as Britton's son Eyob's babysitter was short-lived (she ended up landing her role in Scandal!), the former Nashville star continues to hold the actress in high regard. "I wanted her to be my nanny so badly and my assistant," Britton revealed to Page Six. "She's just such a phenomenal human and I remember having those conversations. She was helping me with my son, who was then just a baby, and then she said, 'I got cast in this show called Scandal.' "
3 of 8
JENNA DEWAN TATUM
Former celebrity employer: Justin Timberlake
Before getting her big break in Step Up, Dewan Tatum was a professional dancer, serving as a back-up dancer for Timberlake, whom she also briefly dated. "We're still good friends," the World of Dance host said on Watch What Happens Live. "It's not as salacious as everyone thinks."
4 of 8
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Former celebrity employer: Serena Williams
The reality star and tennis champ's longtime friendship first began as business when Williams hired Kardashian West to clean out her closet. Serving as a closet stylist was a specialty of Kanye West's leading lady; she previously worked for Paris Hilton and Cindy Crawford, among others.
5 of 8
MINDY KALING
Former celebrity employer: Conan O'Brien
Back when she was a fresh-faced 19-year-old college student, Kaling interned at Late Night with Conan O'Brien. "I couldn't believe how starstruck I was," she told the talk show host years later. "It was my dream to be a guest on Conan. It seemed too crazy to think about." She added: "But I was also the worst intern that's ever worked on the program … I wouldn't do the things I was hired to do. I would kind of follow you around."
6 of 8
KIEFER SUTHERLAND
Former celebrity employer: Blythe Danner
While we're not sure if Sutherland actually worked for Danner, the 24 actor did reveal that he looked after the actress's then-preteen daughter, Gwyneth Paltrow. "I was working in a theater with her mother in Williamstown, Massachusetts, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and I believe on a couple of occasions I was asked to look after her for an hour or two," he said in a 2009 interview. "I think it was very funny because it's unbelievable how fast someone goes from 13 to 18, and obviously they look so different that when Gwyneth started to work, I thought, 'Well, that must be another girl because I always remember her as being 11 or 12 years old.' "
7 of 8
ALLISON WILLIAMS
Former celebrity employer: Tina Fey
With a little help from her dad, news anchor Brian Williams, the Girls star landed a gig as Fey's second assistant while she was filming 2008's Baby Mama and 30 Rock.
8 of 8
KANYE WEST
Former celebrity employer: JAY-Z
Before his professional and personal relationship with JAY-Z turned sour, West was employed by JAY-Z to produce tracks for his label, Roc-A-Fella Records, which launched in 1996.
