KIEFER SUTHERLAND

Former celebrity employer: Blythe Danner

While we're not sure if Sutherland actually worked for Danner, the 24 actor did reveal that he looked after the actress's then-preteen daughter, Gwyneth Paltrow. "I was working in a theater with her mother in Williamstown, Massachusetts, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and I believe on a couple of occasions I was asked to look after her for an hour or two," he said in a 2009 interview. "I think it was very funny because it's unbelievable how fast someone goes from 13 to 18, and obviously they look so different that when Gwyneth started to work, I thought, 'Well, that must be another girl because I always remember her as being 11 or 12 years old.' "