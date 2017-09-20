Celebrity
9 Celeb Couples Who Confirmed Their Relationships Without Saying a Word
Turns out all it (usually) takes is sharing a mildly suggestive photo on Instagram
By Grace Gavilanes
HALLE & ALEX DA KID
Berry posted a picture of her cozying up to a mystery man on her Instagram in September 2017, creating speculation that the Oscar winner was in a new relationship. The actress fueled the rumors by referring to the man in the intimate shot as her "balance." Some fans pointed out that the man in question resembled music producer Alex da Kid (née Alexander Grant) — and they were proven right after the pair stepped out together in London one day later.
MEGHAN & HARRY
Even when her boyfriend, Prince Harry, is away, Meghan Markle keeps him close to her heart! The Suits actress, who has been low-key dating the royal, most recently declared her love for the Prince of England with a gold, personalized necklace with the letters M and H on it.
TAYLOR & TOM
After those pictures of Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston together in Rhode Island and around the world nearly broke the Internet a few weeks after the singer's split from Calvin Harris, Tay watchers were treated to a cuddly pic of the new couple (they have since split) during Swift's Fourth of July bash. If that doesn't scream, "We're an item," we don't know what does.
KYLIE & TYGA
Kylie Jenner pretty much confirmed she and Tyga, who first split in May (Jenner has since moved on and is currently dating Travis Scott), were back together by sharing intimate pics and videos on her Snapchat. And in case Jenner's message wasn't clear enough for naysayers, the reality star snapped this PDA-packed photo of the pair at a Fourth of July house party to prove once more that Kyga was definitely back on.
GIGI & ZAYN
After seven months of dating, Gigi Hadid and former One Direction member Zayn Malik called it quits while simultaneously confusing their fans when the model referred to her thought-to-be ex as her "boyfriend" in an interview days after their breakup. "Cook. Paint. Play with my dog. Hang out with my boyfriend. Watch movies," Hadid told ELLE when asked if she preferred a night in or night out. "Just chill." Real smooth, Gigi. Real smooth.
BELLA & THE WEEKND
Despite keeping mum about their relationship, The Weeknd and his then-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, slyly confirmed their status months before making their red carpet debut as a couple. "My hearts," Hadid captioned a pic of older sister Gigi with her boyfriend.
CHLOË & BROOKLYN
Are they or aren't they? After close to two years of keeping fans in the dark about their maybe-relationship, Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz, who have since broken up, made it Instagram official by posting a captionless elevator selfie of themselves cuddling close. The budding British model uploaded another couple pic that same week – only this time, the image was accompanied by a telling heart emoji.
Since their split, the couple seem to have reconciled, with Beckham most recently posting a pic of himself and tagging Moretz in it.
MILEY & LIAM
Sure, Miley Cyrus had been spotted wearing a sparkler on that finger, but she and former fiancé Liam Hemsworth didn't address their rekindled romance in 2016 (even though they were seen spending time together and with each other's families). The songstress, however, took to Instagram to share a photo that pretty much did the talking for them – with Cyrus donning a shirt that reads "Hemsworth" across her back, and captioning the selfie with three heart eye cat emojis.
LIAM & CHERYL
After rumors began swirling that Liam Payne was dating fellow singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, the One Direction band member shared his feelings for Fernandez-Versini in an Instagram post in honor of International Women's Day. "I hope I make you as happy as you make me," he captioned a headshot of her – a few days after quietly changing his Instagram profile picture to one of the couple.