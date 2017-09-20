9 Celeb Couples Who Confirmed Their Relationships Without Saying a Word

CHLOË & BROOKLYN

Are they or aren't they? After close to two years of keeping fans in the dark about their maybe-relationship, Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz, who have since broken up, made it Instagram official by posting a captionless elevator selfie of themselves cuddling close. The budding British model uploaded another couple pic that same week – only this time, the image was accompanied by a telling heart emoji.

Since their split, the couple seem to have reconciled, with Beckham most recently posting a pic of himself and tagging Moretz in it.