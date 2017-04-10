Celebrity
Celebs Who Will Definitely Pay for Your College Tuition
These stars take generosity to another level
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 8
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Chrissy to the rescue! The supermodel made Mercedes Edney's dream come true when she paid for the aspiring esthetician's tuition to attend beauty school. "I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now," Teigen tweeted, addressing the lucky fan, who had only raised 6 percent of her goal on YouCaring. "So excited to see you fulfill your dream!" The soon-to-be beauty school student took to Instagram to recount her experience. "I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school," she wrote. "I haven't been this happy in a very long time."
2 of 8
TYRESE GIBSON
Inspired by radio host Tom Joyner — recipient of the BET Humanitarian Award for supporting historically black colleges and universities — the Fate of the Furious star made the decision to donate $50,000 toward 21-year-old Lorenzo Murphy's college education. "It is because of him believing in me and investing in my future, that I am able to receive my education," wrote Murphy on Instagram.
3 of 8
TAYLOR SWIFT
It pays big time to be a Swift fan! Back in 2015, the "Wildest Dreams" crooner helped out Rebekah Bortniker by making a dent in the superfan's bundle of student loans. Swift mailed a package that contained a handwritten letter, Polaroids, assorted gifts and $1,989 check (which pays tribute to Swift's 1989 album) to Bortniker's home. "I am so honored and so thankful to call myself a fan, to have supported you all of these years because you are truly the most amazing, genuine, and selfless person," the lucky fan wrote on Tumblr. "I can't wait to see you on tour and thank you a 1,989 more times."
4 of 8
RIHANNA
In May 2016, the singer launched a Global Scholarship Program through her Clara Lionel Foundation, which she announced on Instagram. The scholarship aims to offer financial assistance to aspiring college students of Brazil, Rihanna's native Barbados, Cuba, Haiti, Grenada, Guyana, and Jamaica, who plan to study in the U.S. The awards range from $5,000 to $50,000 and can be renewed for up to three years.
5 of 8
NELLY
In the wake of the Ferguson protests sparked by the death of Michael Brown, Nelly created a scholarship in honor of the slain college student. The act wasn't the first time the rapper has advocated education — for the past decade, Nelly has sent two students to college each year.
"We have to get the kids to go out of these communities. Graduate. Get the knowledge," he explained in a 2015 interview. "Come back to the community, and then they can run it because they understand the people and understand the severity of the situation."
6 of 8
EDDIE REDMAYNE
When it comes to surviving drama school, the Oscar winner is well aware of the financial struggle — particularly when making each monthly rent payment as a student in London. He knows the struggle. "I get letters from people trying to go to drama school and needing to pay their rent," he tells GQ, noting that he was fortunate enough to live with his parents post-graduation, therefore avoiding the cost of rent. "And so that's something I occasionally do. It's impossibly expensive to live in London."
7 of 8
JAY Z
Dreamt up by the rapper and his mom, the Shawn Carter Scholarship awards $1,500 to $2,500 to college students with a proven record in leadership and community service.
8 of 8
JANET JACKSON
In collaboration with the UNCF, Jackson's Rhythm Nation Scholarship awards students of select historically black colleges and universities up to $5,000 in financial assistance.
See Also
More
More
J. Paul Getty's Ex-Wife Teddy Getty Gaston Dies at 103