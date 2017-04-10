Celebs Who Will Definitely Pay for Your College Tuition

NELLY

In the wake of the Ferguson protests sparked by the death of Michael Brown, Nelly created a scholarship in honor of the slain college student. The act wasn't the first time the rapper has advocated education — for the past decade, Nelly has sent two students to college each year.

"We have to get the kids to go out of these communities. Graduate. Get the knowledge," he explained in a 2015 interview. "Come back to the community, and then they can run it because they understand the people and understand the severity of the situation."