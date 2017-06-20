Love Is in the Air! 10 Celebs Who Officiated Other Stars' Weddings

Mobb Deep's Prodigy Dead at 42: Tributes Roll In as Rappers Mourn
1 of 10
TOM HANKS
Whose wedding was officiated? Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen
Williams and the CollegeHumor CEO topped off their dreamy wedding with a very special guest who was given a very special task. "Here's what I did," Hanks, whose wife Rita Wilson played Williams' mother on Girls, told Extra. "I studied the ministry for over $35. And if you want to call me the Right Reverend Tom Hanks, I think you should. I'm for rent. If you can afford the honorarium, I'll be there for ya."
2 of 10
SIR IAN MCKELLEN
Whose wedding was officiated? Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell
If you needed proof McKellen is the ultimate BFF, look no further than the actor's decision to play officiant at longtime friend's Stewart's 2013 wedding to Ozell. "His remarks were not only full of wisdom and humor and poetry but knowledge of the two of us," Stewart said of the experience. "There wasn't a person there who didn't [get choked up]. I certainly did."
3 of 10
BLAKE SHELTON
Whose wedding was officiated? Ashley Monroe and John Danks
When it came to choosing an officiant, the country star looked no further than her good friend, Shelton. "We wanted someone with personality to marry us!" Monroe told PEOPLE.
4 of 10
JIMMY KIMMEL
Whose wedding was officiated? Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Having the late-night TV host as their officiant was "the biggest blessing in the world," according to Theroux, who opened up to Good Morning America about his and Aniston's secret ceremony. "It was exactly what you would want him to do," the Leftovers star shared. "He was extremely funny, kept things extremely light, was extremely touching."
5 of 10
JONAH HILL
Whose wedding was officiated? Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
Fun fact: Hill and Levine go way back. The pair have been friends since junior high school, so it was no surprise when the musician and his then-fiancée called on the funnyman to officiate their wedding. "Adam knew that he was putting himself [in] good hands by having Jonah officiate," a source shared of the big day. "He and Behati set out to make this the most fun wedding that anybody had ever experienced and they truly did just that."
6 of 10
MARK CONSUELOS
Whose wedding was officiated? Howard Stern and Beth Ostrosky
As a longtime friend of the radio host, Kelly Ripa's leading man officiated the 2008 ceremony, which also included a performance by Billy Joel and a raunchy roast delivered by Chevy Chase.
7 of 10
KRIS JENNER
Whose wedding was officiated? Faye Resnick and Everett Jack Jr.
Unsurprisingly, officiating weddings is nothing new for the KarJenner matriarch, who took on the role once more at her good friend and Real Housewives star's 2015 wedding, which took place at the business mogul's Calabasas home. "Faye, you're a beautiful woman," Jenner shared during the ceremony. "But your true beauty and true radiance, your true success will not be what's accomplished in your career, but what is built in your character, your integrity and in the beliefs that you hold to every day."
8 of 10
JUDITH LIGHT
Whose wedding was officiated? America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams
Talk about an epic reunion! Ferrera enlisted two of her Ugly Betty costars to take on big roles in her 2011 nuptials. Light officiated, while Vanessa Williams played Master of Ceremonies on the big day.
9 of 10
REVEREND RUN
Whose wedding was officiated? Nicole Richie and Joel Madden
No one was a better fit for the job to officiate Richie and Madden's 2010 wedding than the Run DMC frontman, who is a reverend IRL.
10 of 10
CHRIS HARRISON
Whose wedding was officiated? Carly Waddell and Evan Bass
Three years after marrying producers of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the franchise host once again took on the officiant role for the 2017 wedding of the Bachelor in Paradise contestants.
