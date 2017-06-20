Love Is in the Air! 10 Celebs Who Officiated Other Stars' Weddings

JONAH HILL

Whose wedding was officiated? Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Fun fact: Hill and Levine go way back. The pair have been friends since junior high school, so it was no surprise when the musician and his then-fiancée called on the funnyman to officiate their wedding. "Adam knew that he was putting himself [in] good hands by having Jonah officiate," a source shared of the big day. "He and Behati set out to make this the most fun wedding that anybody had ever experienced and they truly did just that."