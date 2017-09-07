10 Pairs of Celebs Who Feuded and Are Now Cool

Celebrity
DRAKE BELL & JOSH PECK
The drama between the former Drake & Josh costars began in the summer of 2017 when Peck married his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien on June 18 — apparently without inviting Bell. Reacting to the news, Bell expressed his displeasure in a series of since-deleted tweets. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear," he wrote at the time. "Loyalty is key … ALWAYS remember where you came from."
The actor later recanted his messages, telling PEOPLE there were "no hard feelings." He admitted: "I was caught off guard. I hadn't heard anything about it. He's been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we've been talking. I was just expecting … "
And there really is no bad blood between the actors, who most recently reunited and shared a cute photo on Twitter. "I freakin' love this guy," wrote Bell.
PINK & CHRISTINA AGUILERA
The pair's feud allegedly began during the recording of their "Lady Marmalade" collaboration, as Pink explained in a VH1 Behind the Music special released in 2009. "[Label executive] Ron Fair walked in. He didn't say hi to any of us and said, 'What's the high part? What's the most singing part? Christina's going to take that part,' " she recalled. "I stood up, and I said 'Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I'm Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f—ing meeting's about.' "
Fast forward to August 2017 when Pink took to Twitter, responding to a user who believed that her 2001 music video for the song — which also featured Aguilera, Mya and Lil' Kim — was the only "relevant" music video of her nearly 20-year career, even calling Pink an "Xtina backup dancer." "Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years. We can no longer be happy for each other," Pink, who is the recipient of this year's MTV VMAs Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, tweeted, adding, "I [heart] Xtina, we've made amends…."
Aguilera has yet to publicly address Pink's tweet, although the the artists seem to be on good terms considering they reunited in 2016 when Pink served as an advisor for Team Christina during the 10th season of The Voice.
JENNIE GARTH & SHANNEN DOHERTY
As with every teen show, the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 weren't immune to rumors of falling outs and on-set fights — particularly when it came to Garth and Doherty. In an interview with E! News, Garth confirmed those feud rumors. "We were locked in this sound stage for 14 to 16 hours every day," she said of working with Doherty and their costar Tori Spelling. "There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other's eyes out."
She continued: "Shannen and I are both Aries women, we're both very strong, independent women, so we butt heads a lot," Garth revealed. "Now, as grown women, we happen to get along as well."
Despite the slight rift in their working relationship, the pair became closer than ever following Doherty's cancer battle. "She's strong and beautiful," Garth said of her former costar in 2016.
VIN DIESEL & THE ROCK
In an August 2016 interview, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a cryptic Instagram message calling out select Fast and Furious 8 costars without naming names. "Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses."
Turned out the "candy ass" in question was Diesel, who addressed the duo's feud at the film's premiere, adding that they have long buried the hatchet. "We still love each other, that's my boy," said Diesel of Johnson. "When I was making that difficult decision, should there be an 8 or not, I called [Johnson] and he said, 'Brother, I will be there shoulder to shoulder with you to make sure it's the best movie in history.' And he delivered."
"At my house he's 'Uncle Dwayne' and I’m proud of that,” he added.
JIMMY KIMMEL & JAY LENO
Kimmel and Leno's feud dates back to 2010, when there was a late-night talk show shakeup during which Leno replaced Conan O’Brien as the host of The Tonight Show. Following Kimmel and Leno's initial back and forth bashing — Kimmel admitted at the time to "sucker-punching" Leno — the two continued in their public squabble, with Kimmel telling Playboy in March 2013, "I always feel bad if I hurt anybody's feelings, but I don't believe Jay Leno has actual feelings, and he doesn’t seem to be that worried about other people's feelings."
But seven years after the feud first began, they have chosen to bury the hatchet — and it was all thanks to Kimmel's newborn son Billy, who underwent open heart surgery as a newborn in 2017. "Jay and I have made peace," Kimmel shared on a recent Awards Chatter podcast. "After my son had his operation, he called me and he was very nice."
AMBER ROSE & JULIANNE HOUGH
There can definitely be tension between the judges and contestants on Dancing with the Stars, but the tension between Rose and Hough was a bit more than your usual dance floor scuffle. After her dance to "Booty" with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Rose said she felt "body shamed" after Hough had said she was "a little uncomfortable" during Rose's performance.
"You know, all the beautiful professional dancers that are on Dancing with the Stars, I mean they dress very sexy, and they do the splits and they grind up on these guys, and they look absolutely stunning and get a standing ovation," Rose said. "And me, and my body, my hips, my ass, my breasts, made her uncomfortable." The next week, after she and Chmerkovskiy danced, Rose apologized for making assumptions about what Hough meant when she said she was uncomfortable. "When you said that, I felt very embarrassed and I felt like you weren't talking about the dance," Rose said. "But if I misunderstood, then I apologize. I'm a very positive person. I don't like to argue or bicker or make things weird." Hough responded by clarifying her comments: "As a judge on this show, I am here to solely judge you and everyone else in this competition for only the dancing," she said. "So I want you to know that." Things ended on a high note for them both: Hough gave Rose an 8 for her performance.
RYAN GOSLING & RACHEL MCADAMS
They may have played two of the most iconic lovebirds onscreen, but in the early days of The Notebook, Gosling and McAdams couldn't stand each other – so much so that Gosling tried to get director Nick Cassavetes to bring in another actress to read with Gosling off camera, Cassavetes told VH1. After they "had it out" in a meeting with a producer, Cassavetes said that things got better, although it "wasn't smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing." Things didn't stay tense between the two much longer – they famously dated after the film wrapped and stayed pals after they split.
TAYLOR SWIFT & LORDE
Yes, there was a time when things weren't all #SquadGoals between Lorde and now-BFF Swift. Before they were tight, Lorde spoke less than highly of her future friend. "Taylor Swift is so flawless, and so unattainable, and I don't think it's breeding anything good in young girls," she said. "'I'm never going to be like Taylor Swift, why can't I be as pretty as Lorde?' That's f--king bullshit." Lorde quickly took to Tumblr to apologize, and clearly, Swift didn't hold a grudge.
IGGY AZALEA & SNOOP DOGG
When Snoop posted an Instagram making fun of Azalea's makeup-free look, she was personally offended – and let him know, tweeting: "Why would you post such a mean pic on insta when you send your body guards to ask me for pictures everytime we are at shows." That was just the start of the social media storm. He called her a bitch and she said he looked like a "drug addict aunt." Finally, Snoop put an end to the feud, apologizing in a video on Instagram. While they're not BFFs, things have stayed civil between the two since.
KELLY OSBOURNE & LADY GAGA
Like many feuds, Osbourne and Gaga's started with a bit of namecalling: The former dubbed Gaga a "butterface," then said she disrespected her fans by skipping out on the Grammys red carpet in 2012. And then Osbourne said Gaga was pregnant (which she wasn't). Gaga subsequently wrote a letter saying how upset Kelly's comments made her. The beef didn't last too long; Osbourne Instagrammed a photo of the two from Elton John's 2014 Oscar party, with the caption "Peace at last."
