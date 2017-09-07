10 Pairs of Celebs Who Feuded and Are Now Cool

DRAKE BELL & JOSH PECK

The drama between the former Drake & Josh costars began in the summer of 2017 when Peck married his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien on June 18 — apparently without inviting Bell. Reacting to the news, Bell expressed his displeasure in a series of since-deleted tweets. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear," he wrote at the time. "Loyalty is key … ALWAYS remember where you came from."

The actor later recanted his messages, telling PEOPLE there were "no hard feelings." He admitted: "I was caught off guard. I hadn't heard anything about it. He's been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we've been talking. I was just expecting … "

And there really is no bad blood between the actors, who most recently reunited and shared a cute photo on Twitter. "I freakin' love this guy," wrote Bell.