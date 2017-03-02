Some people just let it all out after a breakup.

John Mellencamp, Blake Shelton, Khloé Kardashian and more celebs certainly haven’t been shy about dishing on their one-time significant others following heartbreak, providing us with the following fascinating revelations about their relationships.

John Mellencamp

Three years after splitting from former girlfriend Meg Ryan, the musician got candid about the former couple’s dynamic in the wake of their breakup. “I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death,” he revealed to Howard Stern. “I think it’s because I’m a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I’m moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that’s me.”

Mellencamp went on to share that he has attempted to make amends with the actress, but to no avail. “I’ve done that. She just doesn’t want anything to do with me. And I can’t blame her,” he admitted.

Blake Shelton

A year after announcing his split from wife of four-years Miranda Lambert, Shelton opened up to Billboard about how the divorce inspired his latest album If I’m Honest.

“When we recorded the vocals for some of these songs, I was only six months removed from when all the crap went down,” he told the magazine. “When you have a broken heart – at least, when I do – you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell.”

“You can learn some facts of my divorce,” he admitted about the candid tracks. “Maybe not specifics, but you can get a general idea about it.”

Shelton also didn’t deny that the song “She’s Got a Way with Words,” which involves a lying and cheating lover, refers to his ex wife.

Joe Jonas

The singer made a triple-ex confession on Watch What Happens Live.

During a round of “Plead the Fifth,” host Andy Cohen challenged Jonas to choose which of his former flames he would shag, marry or kill: Demi Lovato, Gigi Hadid or Taylor Swift.

“I’ll marry Demi. She’s a friend,” the DNCE star said. “This is a game, right? Shag Taylor. Kill Gigi,” he concluded.

“We were children,” Jonas added about his time with Swift. “[We were] 18, 19. Young enough.”

Calvin Harris

After news broke that ex Taylor Swift wrote his Rihanna collaboration “This Is What You Came For,” the DJ took to Twitter to let out some apparently pent-up feelings about his former girlfriend.

“And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyrics writer and she smashed it as usual,” he revealed in a since-deleted tweet. “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym.”

“Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though,” he continued. “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do. I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it.”

Jennifer Aniston

The actress discussed ex-husband Brad Pitt with Vanity Fair following their 2005 divorce.

“Brad and I used to joke that every piece of furniture was either a museum piece or just uncomfortable,” she said about his far-from-cozy-tastes. “He definitely had his sense of style, and I definitely have my sense of style, and sometimes they clashed. I wasn’t so much into modern.”

Aniston went on to comment on a W magazine photo spread released shortly after their breakup. Called “Domestic Bliss,” it featured Pitt and then-new love Angelina Jolie as a 1960s-style married couple with kids.

“Is it odd timing? Yeah. But it’s not my life,” she said of the photos. “He makes his choices. He can do – whatever. We’re divorced, and you can see why.”

“I can also imagine Brad having absolutely no clue why people would be appalled by it,” Aniston added. “Brad is not mean-spirited; he would never intentionally try to rub something in my face. In hindsight, I can see him going, ‘Oh – I can see that that was inconsiderate.’ But I know Brad. Brad would say, ‘That’s art!’ There’s a sensitivity chip that’s missing.”

Justin Bieber

Bieber revealed his lasting affection for on-again, off-again ex Selena Gomez during an interview with The Bert Show.

“She loves me. I love her, too, always,” he admitted. “I just want her to be happy. I love [Selena].”

“We’re friends still. We needed time to grow for ourselves and we were like, ‘Maybe we’ll come back together in the future,’ and then it ended up being so long and we just grew apart and we’re not the same people anymore,” he added about their post-split relationship.

Khloé Kardashian

After filing for divorce from Lamar Odom, the reality star candidly discussed his sly infidelity on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show.

“He was so good. Nothing was on his cell phones, he had an assistant and they were all on his assistant’s phones so he was really crafty,” she told the host. “It’s disgusting, and I was pissed at the assistant. And all these rumors kept coming out in the weeklies, and as much as I know they’re bulls—, where there’s smoke there’s fire. Something has to be right here. But then this one girl did an interview and she was so adamant and when I confronted him, he blamed another teammate. This was when he was playing for the Clippers, his last season Once I found out about all the cheating, I was very worried about STDs. I went and got checked. I’m clean, thank God.”

Despite the cheating, Kardashian maintained that she and Odom still deeply cared for each other. “I know he loves me, I know we loved each other, I don’t question those feelings,” she said. “Obviously Lamar does, or did struggle with substance abuse. I do believe there’s a sex addiction … but I also don’t know if I believe in a sex addiction that much.”

Iggy Azalea

The rapper didn’t hold anything back when it came to exposing the reason she broke it off with former fiancé Nick Young.

“I have never even been told by Nick that his baby mother is pregnant, so if this is true, I’m finding out via E! News,” she wrote on Twitter, referencing reports that Young was expecting another child with his ex girlfriend. “I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage. This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.”