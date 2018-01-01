Celebrity
What a Gem! Adele, Kim Kardashian West & More Celebs Who Swear By Crystals
These stars are all about crystals and their alleged healing powers
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 10
ADELE
To combat stage fright, the songstress turned to crystals. "I was so nervous about my comeback show and I was panicking," she revealed to The Sun. "I was out of practice and I was busy being a mum. But it was one of the best shows I've ever done and I had these bloody crystals in my hand." Adele became such a believer of their transformative abilities that she grew panicked when she lost her crystals ahead of taking the stage at the 2016 Grammys, which she says, "turned out to be the worst, most disastrous performance that I have ever done." Luckily, the award-winning singer now has a new batch in her arsenal. "I mean literally I'm turning into a walking cliché but I'm proud of it — if it means my shows are good then I don't mind."
2 of 10
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Following her horrific Paris robbery, Kardashian West was advised to surround herself with crystals to help cleanse her space of any negative energy. The newfound staple in her home also happened to inspire the bottle design for her new fragrance. "It's a healing crystal," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told host Ellen DeGeneres of the bottle shape. "I was really inspired by healing crystals after my Paris situation. All my friends would come over and they'd bring me healing crystals." She continued: "And I didn't really know anything about them. And so I started to really learn … I started to really get into the meaning and the whole spirit and energy behind it. And so I thought, 'well, this would look like a beautiful perfume bottle.' "
3 of 10
SPENCER PRATT
Quite possibly the celebrity most synonymous with healing crystals, The Hills alum is no stranger to letting his adoration for them be known. During an exclusive home tour for PEOPLE, Pratt showed off his bowl of crystals in his and wife Heidi Montag's kitchen. "Fruit goes stale or old," he told PEOPLE, referring to the room's centerpiece. "This is going to be here for a million years." In fact, the couple loves crystals so much, they ended up naming their son Gunner Stone.
4 of 10
YOLANDA HADID
Not surprisingly, Hadid — who was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 — told Page Six she's a fan of gifting her kids and her loved ones presents centered on wellness. "I love to give crystals," she said. "Last year for the girls [daughters Gigi and Bella], all the people that are important in their life, we chose a personal crystal for everybody."
5 of 10
BELLA HADID
Like mother, like daughter! In April 2017, the model snapped a pic of her own collection of crystals and posted it on her Instagram account, which showcased eight of her gems. "As I fly to Dubai later tonight, a few of my favorite crystals will be here charging with the bright & full 'pink moon,'" she captioned the snapshot.
6 of 10
KATY PERRY
Perry has Madonna to thank for her love of crystals, which she adopted following her high-profile split from on-again, off-again boyfriend John Mayer. "I don't stay single for long," the "Swish Swish" crooner told Cosmopolitan in 2014 of her relationship status. "I carry a lot of rose quartz, which attracts the male. Maybe I need to calm it down with the amethyst."
7 of 10
KYLIE JENNER
Much like her older sister Kim Kardashian West, the Kylie Lip Kit creator is also a fan of crystals — so much so that she just had to share a pic of her "favorite finds" on Instagram back in 2016.
8 of 10
NAOMI CAMPBELL
"I do therapy every day," revealed Campbell in a February 2007 interview with Extra, one month after pleading guilty to misdemeanor assault. The legendary supermodel also shared that she's a believer in the healing powers of crystals, revealing their part in transforming her life. "I think they bring great energy. … You should see how many I travel with."
9 of 10
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Is this the secret to the fashion designer's calm and cool demeanor? In an exclusive list for PEOPLE, the Spice Girl shared a list of fun facts about herself, including the surprising objects she keeps in her house. "I collect crystals and place them around my home and office to create positive energy," she stated.
10 of 10
MIRANDA KERR
The supermodel is so convinced of her crystals' healing powers that she keeps her collection close when she sleeps and uses them on her body. "Massaging the body with a crystal helps to release tension from the body, while at the same time the stone's healing energy is transferred to the body," she wrote in a blog post for Kora Organics. "I hold my crystal during meditation, prayer, deep belly breathing ... I also sleep with it nearby so I'm constantly receiving its special healing energies."