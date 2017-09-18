Celebs Who Predicted They Would Be Famous Years Before Hitting It Big

WILL SMITH

Talking about what motivated him to become an actor, the Collateral Beauty star revealed that a serious case of teenage heartbreak drove him to seek fame. "When I was 15, my girlfriend cheated on me," Smith told Benicio Del Toro on Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. "And from that moment, in this bizarre psychological twist, I wanted to be the most famous entertainer on Earth." Smith made quick work of his vow to become famous. He had a hit rap song on the radio before he was even out of high school, and won his first Grammy in 1998, just five years after the breakup. Two years later he was cast in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.