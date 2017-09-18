Celebrity
Celebs Who Predicted They Would Be Famous Years Before Hitting It Big
These stars moonlight as psychics, of course
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
KENDALL JENNER
Fact: At the age of 14, Kylie Jenner's big sister had a strong feeling she'd one day become an internationally known supermodel. During a 2017 Tonight Show appearance, Jenner read an old journal entry from 2010, where she mentioned her goal of becoming "a big-time model." She added: "I really hope it happens."
2 of 9
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
We'd be surprised if the reality star didn't see her current celebrity status in her future. In a 1994 home video, a teenaged Kardashian West made an eerily accurate statement. "Does everyone have a tape of this? Because I hope you do, so you can see me when I'm famous … I hope you remember me as this beautiful little girl," she said.
3 of 9
LADY GAGA
The Grammy winner had always known she'd one day perform at New York City's Madison Square Garden, as she revealed at a 2011 show at the arena. "I grew up 20 blocks from here," she told her audience. "I watched every name go up on the marquee. I used to dream I'd see my name go up in lights."
4 of 9
MIRANDA LAMBERT
Even the country crooner's high school classmates were well aware of Lambert's singer-songwriter skills, accurately depicting the award-winning artist's future with a telling yearbook superlative: "Most Likely to Be a Famous Singer."
5 of 9
WILL SMITH
Talking about what motivated him to become an actor, the Collateral Beauty star revealed that a serious case of teenage heartbreak drove him to seek fame. "When I was 15, my girlfriend cheated on me," Smith told Benicio Del Toro on Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. "And from that moment, in this bizarre psychological twist, I wanted to be the most famous entertainer on Earth." Smith made quick work of his vow to become famous. He had a hit rap song on the radio before he was even out of high school, and won his first Grammy in 1998, just five years after the breakup. Two years later he was cast in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
6 of 9
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Growing up, Lopez spent the majority of her time dancing — a passion of hers that left her homeless at one point. Despite the hardships, the star remained positive. "I can remember dancing and singing in front of the mirror in my bedroom," she told V Magazine in 2013. "I've always had dreams — the dreams have just gotten bigger."
7 of 9
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
The Oscar winner always knew she'd live her life in the spotlight, regardless of the career she would one day pursue. "… I always knew that I was going to be famous. I honest to God don't know how else to describe it," she told Vogue in 2014. "I used to lie in bed and wonder, Am I going to be a local TV person? Am I going to a motivational speaker? It wasn’t a vision. But as it's kind of happening, you have this buried understanding: Of course."
8 of 9
TOBEY MAGUIRE
"Since I was around 15, I knew I'd be successful," Maguire told The Guardian. "Since I was 17 or 18, I always knew I wanted to live a great version of my life. And so I got those ideas, and they have been north stars to me."
9 of 9
NICKI MINAJ
She may be slaying the game with her chart-topping songs and statement-making style, but Minaj revealed in a 2011 interview with Cosmopolitan that her craving for fame initially stemmed from financial need. "I would pray to God to make me famous, so I could buy my mother a huge house," she told the magazine.