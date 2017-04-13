Beauties Who Do Good: 6 Celebs Whose Charity Work Inspire Us to No End

Duke and Duchess Spiedi? Spencer Pratt's Surprising Connection to the British Royal Family
1 of 6
BEYONCÉ
Beyoncé is known for using her fame to bring light to social injustice, such as the representation of black women and gender equality. Her Lemonade short film even includes appearances from the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Michael Brown. Additionally, she made a powerful Black Lives Matter statement at the 2016 MTV VMAs, walking the red carpet with the three women, as well as the mother of Oscar Grant.
Beyoncé also made a humanitarian trip to Haiti back in 2015, and aims to make the world a more beautiful place through her BeyGood foundation.
2 of 6
TAYLOR SWIFT
When it comes to being charitable, Swift knows no limits. In 2016, following deadly floods in Louisiana, the singer donated $1 million to those in need. Additionally, she gave a fan $1,989 to put toward paying off college tuition loans, pledged $4 million to the Country Music Hall of Fame to fund the Taylor Swift Education Center and donated $50,000 to New York City public schools.
3 of 6
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation supports the wellness of young people, focusing on providing mental health resources, positive communities and a platform on which to be heard.
Mother Monster consistently exemplifies the foundation's message, including in December 2016, when she visited Harlem's Ali Forney Center, a shelter for homeless LGBT youth.
4 of 6
DEMI LOVATO
Lovato celebrated five years of sobriety by hand-delivering checks to various Los Angeles-based charities. According to E! News, the causes she supported include "animal, LGBT and adoption rights."
Of course, Lovato is also known for spreading awareness for mental illness. She's publicly spoken about her own struggles and even started a treatment scholarship program in honor of her father, Patrick, who also suffered mental illness and died in 2013.
5 of 6
RIHANNA
Proof of Rihanna's charitable efforts: The singer: was named Harvard University's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year. "Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados," said Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter.
Additionally, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation offers a scholarship program for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries.
6 of 6
MILEY CYRUS
In 2014, Miley Cyrus founded the Happy Hippie Foundation, which according to Variety, aims "to provide basic needs and support to homeless youth, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations." At the end of last year, Miley also visited a California children's hospital as part of her efforts with the foundation.
