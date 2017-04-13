Beauties Who Do Good: 6 Celebs Whose Charity Work Inspire Us to No End

BEYONCÉ

Beyoncé is known for using her fame to bring light to social injustice, such as the representation of black women and gender equality. Her Lemonade short film even includes appearances from the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Michael Brown. Additionally, she made a powerful Black Lives Matter statement at the 2016 MTV VMAs, walking the red carpet with the three women, as well as the mother of Oscar Grant.

Beyoncé also made a humanitarian trip to Haiti back in 2015, and aims to make the world a more beautiful place through her BeyGood foundation.