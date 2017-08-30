No Photos Please! 11 Celebs Who Are Totally Against Selfies

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Lawrence has refused to take selfies with fans, as she shared during an interview — noting that some people feel they have the right to ask for a photo due to the nature of her "weird job," but says she's firm for the sake of her mental health. She elaborated in a Q&A with CNN: "Sometimes I'm nice, sometimes I'm in a bad mood. Like, if I'm at dinner and I'm eating and somebody wants me to stand up and take a picture, knowing that I don't have to say yes and I can say no — that's actually helped with my anxiety." She continued: "It is hard because you don't want to feel rude, but at the same time, I have to defend my life and my mental wellness."