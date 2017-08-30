Celebrity
No Photos Please! 11 Celebs Who Are Totally Against Selfies
Unsurprisingly the Kardashian-Jenner crew is not on this list
KIP MOORE
The country crooner has a serious hatred for selfies, revealing to PEOPLE Now that he's only ever taken one – with his band and family. "I'm baffled at artists waking up and taking selfies in their bed, I could never," he said, adding: "But, when I think about my heroes from like Springsteen to Bob Seger, I couldn't imagine them waking up and taking selfies in their bed. Like it would destroy me if I saw that."
CHRIS PRATT
"If I go out and want to do normal things, I have to be comfortable disappointing people," the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star said, opening up to Cigar Aficionado about his aversion to selfies. "So I just don't take pictures with people. Because that's not about enjoying the moment; it's about stealing the moment to brag about later."
EMMA WATSON
For the Beauty and the Beast actress, selfies with fans are a no-no — but for a reason you might not be thinking of. "For me, it's the difference between being able to have a life or not," Watson told Vanity Fair. "If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I'm wearing and who I'm with. I just can't give that tracking data."
AMY POEHLER
There are few comedy fans who wouldn't kill for a pic with the famed funnywoman. But don't get your hopes up: Poehler told Paper magazine that "the amount of Instagram selfies is out-of-control." As a celeb who values some solitude every once in a while, she says she can't get behind the in-your-face nature of selfies: "The idea of, 'This is my face and everyone needs to see it all the time,' is so far from the privacy that people used to seek."
JUSTIN BIEBER
"If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I'm not gonna take a picture," Bieber once exclaimed on Instagram. "I'm done taking pictures. It has gotten to the point that people won't even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity."
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Lawrence has refused to take selfies with fans, as she shared during an interview — noting that some people feel they have the right to ask for a photo due to the nature of her "weird job," but says she's firm for the sake of her mental health. She elaborated in a Q&A with CNN: "Sometimes I'm nice, sometimes I'm in a bad mood. Like, if I'm at dinner and I'm eating and somebody wants me to stand up and take a picture, knowing that I don't have to say yes and I can say no — that's actually helped with my anxiety." She continued: "It is hard because you don't want to feel rude, but at the same time, I have to defend my life and my mental wellness."
EMMA THOMPSON
Don't expect the A-list actress to pop into the next Oscar selfie. When she was asked about her front-facing camera on the Empire Awards red carpet back in 2014, viewers got an earful. She called them "taking narcism to the extreme" and said she "wouldn't dream of taking a selfie — with anyone."
PRINCE HARRY
In the news that crushed our dreams of scoring a #nofilter photo opp with a prince, Harry admitted he hates selfies while chatting with well-wishers during his Australian royal tour. "Seriously, you need to get out of it," he told his teenage admirers. "I know you're young, but selfies are bad."
MILEY CYRUS
Well, this is surprising: The ever-candid star revealed she gets uncomfortable when fans ask to take pics with her. "I get embarrassed to take pictures. That's actually the truth," said Cyrus. "I'm so embarrassed, because people are taking pictures of me, and I just don't know how to — I don’t know how to smile."
ANNA WINTOUR
She's reigned over Vogue for nearly three decades, and in that time, Wintour has become one of the most recognizable figures in fashion. However, even if you happen to get close enough to her infamous blonde bob to snap a selfie, don't get your Instagram following's hopes up. When a Vogue videographer asked the editor 73 questions in a video for the magazine's website, she told him that she's "never taken a selfie, and doesn't plan to start now."
MAISIE WILLIAMS
"I still don't feel like I owe anyone anything," the Game of Thrones said in an interview with Nylon. "I don't have a problem saying no. I know some people get really weird about that, like, 'You're so mean.' But if I was really in love with someone, I wouldn't just want a picture. I would want to hang out with them."
