Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber & More Stars Who Crashed Prom

JUSTIN BIEBER

The Biebs had always wanted to go to prom, so he decided to make his own dream come true (we're sure the sea of screaming girls didn't mind, either) when he crashed Chatsworth Charter High School's prom in April 2015 with friend Hailey Baldwin. Attendees flooded Twitter with video clips of the pop star's surprise visit, with one student writing: "No other prom will ever be as turnt as #ChatsworthProm2k15!! Did @justinbieber go to your prom??"