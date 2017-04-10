Celebrity
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber & More Stars Who Crashed Prom
The celebs sure love prom
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 8
KYLIE JENNER
Rio Americano High School student Albert Ochoa gave us all FOMO when he brought Jenner to his prom. (Even cooler: Kylie brought along her BFF Jordyn Woods!) While the Lip Kit creator didn't document the night's festivities, she did share this sleepy snapshot of her and Woods on their private plane.
2 of 8
JUSTIN BIEBER
The Biebs had always wanted to go to prom, so he decided to make his own dream come true (we're sure the sea of screaming girls didn't mind, either) when he crashed Chatsworth Charter High School's prom in April 2015 with friend Hailey Baldwin. Attendees flooded Twitter with video clips of the pop star's surprise visit, with one student writing: "No other prom will ever be as turnt as #ChatsworthProm2k15!! Did @justinbieber go to your prom??"
3 of 8
DWYANE WADE
After high school senior Nicole Muxo made a YouTube video asking her "favorite player" (Wade, obviously) to join her at prom in 2013, the basketball star politely declined … but ended up surprising Muxo at the dance anyway. Naturally, the whole thing made YouTube.
4 of 8
JASON DERULO
In 2013, Derulo surprised attendees of the Culver City High School prom when the singer took the stage to perfom a slew of his hit songs. Derulo also announced the prom king and queen because "this is going to be my prom," after noting he didn't attend his own.
5 of 8
KATY PERRY
One way to get Perry to show up at your prom? Play "California Gurls" really, really loudly. Back in 2010, the singer heard her hit playing in the Australian hotel where she was staying and couldn't resist joining the fun. Rumor has it she also performed Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)."
6 of 8
DEMI LOVATO & SELENA GOMEZ
Lovato and Gomez snuck out of the premiere party of their 2009 movie Princess Protection Program to crash the Etobicoke Collegiate Institute prom. You know, as one does. "PPP peeps and I crashed a prom tonight and danced with a highschool!! amazing!! I finally had prom!" tweeted Gomez.
7 of 8
SHAUN WHITE
High school senior Carly Monzo got the surprise of a lifetime when Olympic snowboarder White showed up at her 2014 prom with his band, Bad Things, after watching Monzo's promposal video asking him to accompany her to the dance. "It was crazy," she said of the night. "I was speechless!"
8 of 8
JOHN MAYER
After a two-year effort to get Mayer to perform at Pennsbury High in Pennsylvania, the singer finally relented and treated the senior class to a surprise prom performance. The Grammy winner's closing remarks to the class of 2004? "Go be amazing people, and I'll see you again."
See Also
More
More
Vin Diesel Opens Up About the Moment Paul Walker’s Mom Made Him Realize He Lost His ‘Other Half’
Nancy Kerrigan Opens Up About ‘Devastating’ Series of 6 Miscarriages: ‘I Felt Like a Failure’
J. Paul Getty's Ex-Wife Teddy Getty Gaston Dies at 103