Breaking Up Is Hard 'Tattoo': 10 Celebs Who Have Removed Their Ex-Themed Ink
See which stars removed, covered or otherwise altered the ink they got on behalf of their exes
By Nate Jones
1 of 10
KYLIE JENNER
Jenner got an ankle tattoo redone following her breakup with Tyga. Where there was once a lowercase "t," Jenner has replaced it with a lowercase "la." Jenner and Tyga were first linked in the fall of 2014, though they did not confirm their relationship until March 2015. Back in April, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper are currently in an off phase of their on-and-off relationship.
2 of 10
KALEY CUOCO
The Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram to document her ink addition — which she specifically got to cover up the one of her wedding date to ex Ryan Sweeting. "Note to self — do not mark your body with any future wedding dates,” she wrote, adding, "#under30mistakes #donttakeyourselftooseriouslykids." The updated body art appears to be an insect — with very specific symbolism: "The deep, meaningful, larger than life meaning behind this beautiful piece of ink, is ... It covered the last one," she captioned an Instagram pic.
3 of 10
JOHNNY DEPP
Arguably the most famous celebrity tattoo do-over belongs to Depp, who got the name of his girlfriend (and Edward Scissorhands costar) Winona Ryder emblazoned on his right shoulder as "Winona Forever." The inscription, sadly, was not prophetic. The couple broke up in the early '90s. In 1994, Depp had the last two letters of Ryder's first name removed, creating the motto "Wino Forever." As he told Playboy, the new tattoo is "actually a bit more accurate."
4 of 10
ANGELINA JOLIE
Jolie has succeeded in scrubbing her public image of those wild days when she was married to Billy Bob Thornton, a feat which took some literal erasing. After her divorce from the Sling Blade actor in 2003, Jolie removed the tattoo of his name from her left arm. She's since replaced it with the coordinates of her globe-spanning family’s birthplaces – a handy metaphor for Jolie's image rehabilitation.
5 of 10
MELANIE GRIFFITH
Griffith had husband Antonio Banderas’s name tattooed inside a heart in the 1990s, but after the couple split, Griffith apparently decided the sentiment no longer held. When the actress stepped out at the Italian Film Festival in 2014, the heart remained, but Banderas's name had been conveniently – and messily – erased.
6 of 10
EVA LONGORIA
The Desperate Housewives star celebrated her marriage to basketball player Tony Parker with not one, not two, but three tattoos marking the occasion. The first, a giant "NINE" on the back of her neck, was a reference to Parker's jersey number; the second, a small "07-07-07" on her wrist, was the day the couple were wed; the third, Parker's initials, is hidden somewhere on her body. After the couple divorced in 2010, Longoria waited two years, then got them all removed.
7 of 10
HEIDI KLUM
Seal famously called a kiss from a rose "power, pleasure and pain" – which, we're guessing, is also the mixture of feelings his ex-wife felt when she got the tattoo of his name removed (well, mostly removed!) from her arm in 2013.
8 of 10
MARC ANTHONY
After his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in 2011, the singer no longer wanted his tattoo to praise Lopez, so he buried it – under an elaborate cover-up.
9 of 10
DENISE RICHARDS
The union of Richards and Charlie Sheen was not marked by an excess of forward planning. The couple pledged their devotion in 2002 by tattooing each other's names on their bodies ("I've never had anyone tattoo anything for me!" Richards told PEOPLE at the time), but five years and one divorce later, both were regretting the ink. Sheen got the "Denise" on his wrist removed at the request of then-fiancée Brooke Mueller; in revenge, Richards had the "Charlie" on her ankle turned into a beautiful fairy.
10 of 10
KAT VON D
When most stars get tattoos of their squeezes, they go for something small, like a first name or initials. The celebrity tattoo artist chose a different approach. To honor her on-again, off-again relationship with fellow reality star Jesse James, Von D got a portrait of James as a young boy tattooed on her ribcage. Though she vowed to keep it after the couple broke up for the last time in 2011, the Miami Ink star decided to get rid of the tattoo a year later.
