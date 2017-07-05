DENISE RICHARDS

The union of Richards and Charlie Sheen was not marked by an excess of forward planning. The couple pledged their devotion in 2002 by tattooing each other's names on their bodies ("I've never had anyone tattoo anything for me!" Richards told PEOPLE at the time), but five years and one divorce later, both were regretting the ink. Sheen got the "Denise" on his wrist removed at the request of then-fiancée Brooke Mueller; in revenge, Richards had the "Charlie" on her ankle turned into a beautiful fairy.