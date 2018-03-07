Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kris Jenner & More Celebs Who Confessed to Cheating

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

In a chapter titled "Miss Sarah Brightman," Lloyd Webber detailed in his memoir, Unmasked, how his famous musical Phantom of the Opera came into existence — a show that brought both Lloyd Webber, the composer, and Sarah Brightman, who starred as Christine Daaé, great success. With their professional relationship thriving, their personal lives became much more complicated when Lloyd Webber realized he was in love with Brightman, who is 13 years his junior, in March 1983. They were both married at the time.

Lloyd Webber wrote that by the time he and Brightman arrived at the Splendido Hotel in Portofino, Italy during a romantic getaway, he had no other option than to propose to Brightman.

“Well, in truth it wasn’t so much a proposal as a ‘we’re in love, we’re both married, what the f— do we do about it?'” he writes. “We decided that Sarah would meet my mother, I would meet her parents and if we survived that test I would break the news to my [wife] Sarah.”