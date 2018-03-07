Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kris Jenner & More Celebs Who Confessed to Cheating
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
In a chapter titled "Miss Sarah Brightman," Lloyd Webber detailed in his memoir, Unmasked, how his famous musical Phantom of the Opera came into existence — a show that brought both Lloyd Webber, the composer, and Sarah Brightman, who starred as Christine Daaé, great success. With their professional relationship thriving, their personal lives became much more complicated when Lloyd Webber realized he was in love with Brightman, who is 13 years his junior, in March 1983. They were both married at the time.
Lloyd Webber wrote that by the time he and Brightman arrived at the Splendido Hotel in Portofino, Italy during a romantic getaway, he had no other option than to propose to Brightman.
“Well, in truth it wasn’t so much a proposal as a ‘we’re in love, we’re both married, what the f— do we do about it?'” he writes. “We decided that Sarah would meet my mother, I would meet her parents and if we survived that test I would break the news to my [wife] Sarah.”
JAY-Z
"The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself," JAY-Z opened up to T, offering a rare look inside his private world with wife Beyoncé. "You shut down all emotions [when you're in pain]. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect."
KRIS JENNER
Jenner confessed to cheating on late husband Robert Kardashian. "When you're very young you do a lot of stupid things. It's probably the biggest regret of my life that I ended up having an affair," she said on The Tonight Show in 2011. "[I was] probably just really naive and stupid and restless and didn’t realize that marriage has it ups and downs."
KRISTEN STEWART
In 2012, the actress issued a public apology for having a fling with director Rupert Sanders while with Robert Pattinson. “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," she said. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry."
KEVIN HART
In 2013, Hart talked about being unfaithful to his first wife, and this year, a video of him cheating on his second wife was allegedly used for blackmail. "I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment," he said in an emotional video. "And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."
JUDE LAW
The actor confirmed reports that he had an affair with his children's nanny while engaged to Sienna Miller. “I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us,” he said in a 2005 statement. "I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused."
RAY J
After marrying Princess Love, the rapper, who once dated Kim Kardashian West, 'fessed up to being unfaithful in the past. "[I've always been] a little bitty cheater," he told PEOPLE. "Now I don't really think about sex and groupies. I used to turn up all day and love it and own it." He's also claimed he and West "were both cheaters."
HUGH GRANT
During his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, Grant was arrested for publicly engaging in "lewd conduct" with a sex worker. "People have given me tons of ideas [for excuses] on this one … 'I was under a pressure, I was overtired or I was lonely …' But I think it would just be bollocks to hide anything like that," he said of his behavior on The Tonight Show in 1995. "I did a bad thing."
