Seeing Double: Celebs Who Have a Twin

DYLAN & COLE SPROUSE

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody costars not only acted alongside each other on the hit Disney channel show, but also attended New York University together — where they pulled their fair share of pranks. "If you look up my graduating photo you'll see. We just decided, you know, there's no reason not to," Dylan told Teen Vogue, with Cole adding that the twin brothers accepted each other's diplomas at graduation. "No one's going to notice."