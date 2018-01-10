Celebrity

Seeing Double: Celebs Who Have a Twin

Ashton Kutcher, Scarlett Johansson and more stars with twin siblings

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 11

INFGoff

GISELE BUNDCHEN

The supermodel and her twin sister, Patricia, are understandably inseparable — which is made clear on Gisele's social accounts, where she regularly gushes about her sibling. "Thank you for being always there for me, since the very beginning," Gisele posted on Instagram, captioning a pic of the pair. "I love you so much."

2 of 11

Noah Schnapp/Instagram

NOAH SCHNAPP

The Stranger Things star is super close to his fraternal twin sister, Chloe, as evidenced on the pair's individual social media accounts, which features shout-outs to each other. "My favorite person in the world #twinningthursday," wrote Snapp on his Instagram, captioning a sweet pic of the pair. 

3 of 11

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

She may be older than her fraternal twin brother, Hunter, by three minutes, but Scarlett continues to bring the political activist as her date to red carpet events.

4 of 11

Ron Galella/WireImage

PARKER POSEY

The benefits of having a close relationship with your siblings? Getting to hang out with their friends, too, á la the indie actress. "I have a twin brother, so I was around guys like a sister," she previously said of her dynamic with brother Chris. "It was comfortable to me."

5 of 11

Adam Bettcher/Getty

ASHTON KUTCHER

"We're twins ... and I consider him my best friend," Mila Kunis's leading man said of brother Michael, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3.

6 of 11

Cindy Ord/Getty

CHARLOTTE & SAMANTHA RONSON

They may be twin sisters, but the Ronson siblings' respective careers couldn't be more different: Charlotte is a fashion designer while Samantha is a deejay.

7 of 11

Wade Morissette; Inset: Getty

ALANIS MORISSETTE

No surprise here: Alanis revealed her admiration for sibling, Wade, who has been a yoga instructor since 1995. The "You Oughta Know" crooner also shared the duo share a mutual passion for music: "I am a huge fan of my twin brother, Wade Morissette's kirtan music." 

8 of 11

Donato Sardella/Getty

MARY-KATE & ASHLEY OLSEN

Hands down, Hollywood's most recognizable set of twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley have been through everything together — from making their TV debut on Full House as babies to launching their super-successful fashion lines years later.

9 of 11

Araya Diaz/Getty

JOEL & BENJI MADDEN

The Madden brothers are a lucky pair! Not only did they catapult to fame with their rock band Good Charlotte, but Joel and Benji are married to the coolest ladies around: Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz, respectively.

10 of 11

Lester Cohen/Getty

TIA & TAMERA MOWRY

"I think ever since we were little there's been this healthy competition," Tia told Essence exclusively of her and sister Tamera's dynamic. "If I see my sister doing something or vice versa it's like 'Oh ok, I can do that too.' If I see her succeeding at it, it's encouraging."

11 of 11

Donald Bowers/Getty

DYLAN & COLE SPROUSE

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody costars not only acted alongside each other on the hit Disney channel show, but also attended New York University together — where they pulled their fair share of pranks. "If you look up my graduating photo you'll see. We just decided, you know, there's no reason not to," Dylan told Teen Vogue, with Cole adding that the twin brothers accepted each other's diplomas at graduation. "No one's going to notice."

See Also

More

More