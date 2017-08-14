'Jackson Is 3 Months Old!': Tori Roloff Shares Update About Her 'Smiley' Baby Boy
Like Father, Like Daughter! Celebs Share Too-Cute Throwback Pics with Their Dads
KELLY OSBOURNE
"I am so proud to be your daughter," the TV personality wrote, dedicating her Instagram post to father Ozzy.
GIGI HADID
"Thank you for being the greatest daddio and friend," wrote the supermodel on Instagram, paying tribute to dad Mohamed on his birthday. "You get better with every year. I love you endlessly."
NICOLE RICHIE
We're as enamored as you are with this picture of the future fashion designer holding on tight to her dad, Lionel.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
While the model posts her fair share of #TBT snapshots, we can't help but fawn over this one in particular — a pint-sized Ratajkowski cuddling with her dad. "You are my dear friend and my greatest inspiration," she wrote on Instagram in honor of her father's birthday.
KIM, KOURTNEY, KHLOÉ & ROB KARDASHIAN
Before contouring tutorials and body-hugging dresses, the Kardashians had a penchant for matching family outfits. Case in point: their adorable coordinated group photo with mom Kris Jenner and late father Robert.
ALLY, RICHARD & ELZABETH HILFIGER
"My sweet family," wrote designer Tommy's eldest daughter, captioning a photo of herself and siblings lounging with their famous dad.
HAILEY BALDWIN
These days Baldwin fronts fashion campaigns and struts down runways, but she will forever be a daddy's girl. Pictured here as a toddler, the model is seen sharing a sweet moment with dad Stephen.
SISTINE, SOPHIA & SCARLET STALLONE
It was take your family to work day for the Stallone girls as they joined mom Jennifer Flavin and an in-character Sly on the set of 2008's Rambo.
RACHEL BILSON
"Don't know what I'm more impressed with, my terry cloth sailor onesie or my dad's overalls," wrote the Hart of Dixie actress, captioning a pic of her dad and herself as a baby.
ASHLEY BENSON
The Pretty Little Liars star and her dad sport matching shirts as the pair are caught in a candid moment.
