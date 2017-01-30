Find Out Which Star Has the Same Valentine's Day Philosophy as You

ASHTON KUTCHER: HATES IT

In a 2010 interview with PARADE, Kutcher revealed that he truly despises the holiday. "I hate Valentine]s Day," he said. "I think every day should be a day of romance. Then, on Valentine's Day, you should get to tell whoever you hate that you cannot stand them. There would be one day of hating, and 364 days of love." That's actually sort of brilliant.