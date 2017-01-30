Find Out Which Star Has the Same Valentine's Day Philosophy as You
Don’t worry, you’re not alone – even Amanda Seyfried would also rather stay in with her dog
ASHTON KUTCHER: HATES IT
In a 2010 interview with PARADE, Kutcher revealed that he truly despises the holiday. "I hate Valentine]s Day," he said. "I think every day should be a day of romance. Then, on Valentine's Day, you should get to tell whoever you hate that you cannot stand them. There would be one day of hating, and 364 days of love." That's actually sort of brilliant.
CARRIE UNDERWOOD: THINKS IT'S DUMB
"I'm anti-Valentine's Day," the singer said in a 2009 interview. "I don't believe – and this goes for anybody – your man shouldn't love you for one day out of 365. He should love you 365 days out of the year. I want Valentine's Day every day."
NINA AGDAL: IS ALL ABOUT TRADITION
The supermodel, who's participating in a Valentine's Day sweepstakes with Tinder, likes to keep the holiday classic and romantic. While the model says she thinks "Valentine's Day can put a lot of pressure on everyone," if you're going for the grand gesture, "roses and an intimate dinner always make it special, as cliché as it sounds," she said. "If you really wanna go for it, fireworks are always a surprise experience."
KRIS JENNER: WOULD RATHER SPEND TIME WITH HER GRANDKIDS
In a 2016 interview with E!, Jenner revealed that her V-Day plans would not involve Corey Gamble. "You know what I would like to do for Valentine's Day?" she asked, smiling. "I would like to take my grandchildren to the American Girl Store and have a little lunch but the boys wouldn't like that. Never mind!"
AZIZ ANSARI AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE: PUT FRIENDSHIP FIRST
In 2016, the pals spent V-Day eating fried chicken, mac and cheese and nachos in N.Y.C. "They looked friendly and were showing each other stuff on their iPhones and chatting and laughing," an onlooker told PEOPLE. "They tried lots of different food and looked like they had a lot of fun. They looked like really good friends."
AMANDA SEYFRIED: SPENDS IT WITH HER DOG
The actress has the same Valentine every single year: Her rescue dog. "Finn is always my Valentine," Seyfried told PEOPLE in 2016. "Finn looks at me when I talk to him. He just wants to be with me. That's what everyone wants in a partner, right?"
LAUREN CONRAD: DOESN'T NEED IT
"For me it's all about the little things that people do," The Hills alum told PEOPLE in 2011. "I don't think you need a specific day to celebrate your love for someone. I think it can be a Tuesday. It's an everyday thing."
JASON SUDEIKIS: KEEPS IT FUN
Last year, Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's holiday plans were untraditional to say the least. "I mean, every girl's dream – we're going to go to the NBA All-Star weekend," Sudeikis told Ellen Degeneres. "I'm playing in the celebrity all-star game. It's Americans versus Canadians." Romantic.
BETTY WHITE: PRIORITIZES ANIMAL FRIENDS
The Hot in Cleveland star spent the 2014 holiday with the ultimate companion: her dog. "My golden retriever and I are going to stay home and kick back for the whole day," White told PEOPLE. "I'll do every crossword puzzle I can get my hands on and I won't do any work."
BETHENNY FRANKEL: SETS UP HER FRIENDS
"My Valentine? I'm going to go skiing in Aspen with my girlfriend Sarah," Frankel told PEOPLE in 2015. "I have some very single girls who are all counting on me to have some good-looking men here," she added.
