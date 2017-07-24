The Great Role Model Debate: How Celebs Feel About the Label

TAYLOR SWIFT

"There's room for role models who make mistakes," she confessed to Glamour U.K., opening up about the pressures to be a perfect role model. "There's clearly room for role models who are made fun of at award shows, not that I necessarily enjoy being poked fun at! But that's gonna happen to them too."

She continued: "And if I can say, 'Yeah, I've taken a few hits over the years and I'm still going, I'm still happy,' maybe that's an example. It's not just about standing on top of the mountain with the wind blowing in your hair, looking fabulous."