Celebs Get Candid About What Other Stars Are Really Like

KANYE WEST IS NOT THE BEST INSTAGRAM HUSBAND

Which celeb said this? Kim Kardashian West

"Kanye and I woke up at 3 a.m. and we couldn’t get back to sleep and I said, ‘Let’s go into Tokyo where there are all these bright lights, let’s go take all these pictures and we’ll post them on social media and it will look so cool,'" Kardashian West recalled during the Forbes Women's Summit in 2017.

But as it turns out, just because your wife breaks the internet on a regular basis doesn't mean you necessarily have what it takes to be an Instagram husband. Kim added: “We tried to do it, and it was such a mess. He just was not the best photographer. I was like, ‘You ruined what my social media was going to look like.’ So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience.”