Celebs Get Candid About What Other Stars Are Really Like

By Grace Gavilanes
BEYONCÉ IS PROTECTIVE OF JAY-Z
Which celeb said this? Tiffany Haddish
In a preview for TV One’s UNCENSORED, the Girls Trip star went into detail about seeing the moment Beyoncé warned a woman away during a party after the rapper’s concert. "I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit," Haddish said. "And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z."
"[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…'Biitttchhh!' But, she didn't say that," Haddish clarified. "But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'"
KANYE WEST IS NOT THE BEST INSTAGRAM HUSBAND
Which celeb said this? Kim Kardashian West
"Kanye and I woke up at 3 a.m. and we couldn’t get back to sleep and I said, ‘Let’s go into Tokyo where there are all these bright lights, let’s go take all these pictures and we’ll post them on social media and it will look so cool,'" Kardashian West recalled during the Forbes Women's Summit in 2017.
But as it turns out, just because your wife breaks the internet on a regular basis doesn't mean you necessarily have what it takes to be an Instagram husband. Kim added: “We tried to do it, and it was such a mess. He just was not the best photographer. I was like, ‘You ruined what my social media was going to look like.’ So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience.”
HARRY STYLES CAN FALL ASLEEP ANYWHERE
Which celeb said this? Dunkirk's Fionn Whitehead
“I think we both managed to find a way to fall asleep on demand,” Whitehead told PEOPLE of scoring impromptu rest during downtime. “So, on set if there was a five minute break, we just turn over and zzz. [Turns to Styles] I think you’re the best at it, actually. I like to think I’m pretty good, but I think you’re the best at falling asleep."
ZENDAYA IS A TOTAL HOMEBODY
Which celeb said this? Laura Harrier
The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress' costar Laura Harrier has a lot to about Zendaya's homebody tendencies. "[Zendaya is] like an old lady,” Harrier told PEOPLE. “She’s like an 80-year-old woman trapped in a 21-year-old body.”
Harrier, who plays Peter Parker’s love interest in the film, added that whenever she visits L.A. and tries to meet up with Zendaya, the rising star “stays home unless you make her come out.” Harrier continued: “It’s like, ‘I’m in L.A. and I want to see you!’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, but then I have to leave my house. Come here!'”
BRYAN CRANSTON SMELLS LIKE IVORY SOAP
Which celeb said this? Jennifer Garner
In preparation for their new film, Wakefield, Cranston and Garner took an intimacy course together — it was so intimate, in fact, that they even smelled each other. Garner explained: "We sniffed each other. We checked out each other's feet. This is true. But Bryan smells delicious. He smells, you know, like Ivory soap, and I would sniff him, you know, anytime."
JAKE GYLLENHAAL IS AN EXCELLENT COOK
Which celeb said this? Ryan Reynolds
"Jake is easily the most interesting actor working in Hollywood today. Definitely one of my favorites, and then at the same time one of the kindest guys I’ve ever met,” Reynolds said of his Life costar on Good Morning America. “Suddenly, I found myself — we’re hanging out all the time. We live near each other.” And if that doesn’t make you swoon, check out this tidbit: “He comes over and — Blake [Lively], my wife, is very good at cooking and Jake might just be little bit better.”
TOM CRUISE IS REALLY THOUGHTFUL
Which celeb said this? Dakota Fanning
Cruise first met Fanning — who was 11 years old at the time — when they worked alongside each other in 2005's War of the Worlds. Although it's been more than a decade since the film's premiere, Fanning recently revealed the actor still keeps in touch with the actress.
"He has sent me a birthday gift every year since I was 11 years old," Fanning said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "I always think, 'Oh, when I'm 18, he'll probably stop. Oh, 21, he'll stop.' But every year. It's really kind."
TAYLOR SWIFT 'HAS A VERY DRY SENSE OF HUMOR'
Which celeb said this? Ed Sheeran
"She's just dry, she has a very dry sense of humor and Americans are usually like slapstick comedy, that's the big thing but she's very English," the "Shape of You" crooner told E! News of his famous BFF. "She's like The Office. English Office, not Steve Carell—[Ricky] Gervais."